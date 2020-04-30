RVs for MD match coronavirus frontline workers with RVs for isolation

When Bailey Queen came home from work in March and early April, she followed a strict routine to avoid potentially infecting her family with coronavirus. He took off his EMT uniform in the garage, went downstairs to the basement, and showered. The uniform was washed after each shift. Her family prepared all her meals and left them outside her door.

But now, 23-year-old Queen breathes a little easier. He has camped outside his Thornton home in a motorhome, temporarily loaned by Arvada resident Joe Brown, who, until a few weeks ago, was a complete unknown.

Self-isolation in Brown's RV means Queen doesn't have to worry as much about accidentally spreading the virus to her three younger siblings or parents, who greet her from the driveway or from inside the house.

"It's pretty amazing that people are as generous as they are to do this for free," Queen said. "I am very, very grateful for it. It is making our lives much safer."

The two men were connected via RVs 4 MDs, a pandemic-based national organization that links healthcare professionals and other frontline workers with RV owners.

The group started organically in late March, when Texas mother Emily Phillips made a call on Facebook, asking if anyone could save her husband, an emergency room doctor, a motor home. With the help of an army of volunteers, the initiative has spread to almost all 50 states, in addition to Canada and Dubai; A Facebook group that helps unite RV donors with front-line workers has grown to more than 30,000 members.

Like Queen, many healthcare professionals and first aid personnel are doing their best to stay away from family members or roommates within their own homes, but fear they may still transmit the highly contagious virus.

Colorado RV owners are more than happy to help.

"You sit there and watch all the stories of front-line workers who have to go home and risk infecting the rest of their family," said Brown. "There is not much I can do. I cannot sew masks for everyone. But we felt that this was something we could do to help."

Similar efforts are underway to provide housing for front-line workers across the state. River Run RV Resort in Granby, for example, has made its vacation rentals available for free to healthcare professionals, first responders and first responders. So far, the nurses working at Granby Medical Center and EMT are taking advantage of the offer.

"We knew that the River Run vacation rentals were especially suited to meet the needs of emergency workers," said Dave Huber, general manager of the complex. "With private entrances, kitchens, and bathrooms, they provide integrated social detachment, but just as importantly, they offer comfort and a sense of home to people who really deserve that peace of mind right now."

Several Colorado KOA camps, working in association with RVs 4 MDs, are also providing free RV sites to first responders and healthcare workers. And a Denver-based organization called Housing Covid Heroes offers medical professionals free stays in hotels, condos, apartments, and homes.

"We all want to do something to help in situations like this, and we are all uniquely in the same boat: People want to help, they often just don't know how," said Woody Faircloth, who founded Housing Covid. Heroes and is a member of the RV leadership team for MD. "When they see something like this, they say," OMG, we have an RV in the back or in the storage. We are going to help someone. "It is the best of human nature."

For Alan Pollack, a cardiovascular technologist now working in the intensive care unit caring for COVID-19 positive patients at Rose Medical Center, the RV now parked at the end of his Lakewood driveway has been a gift.

Although isolating is lonely (he celebrated his 40th birthday alone in the RV), it gives him peace of mind that he will not carry the coronavirus to his wife and two children. And, perhaps just as importantly, it is giving people a way to help helpers.

"It feels good to help people," he said. "Most people are trapped at home right now and can't do anything. When people remember this in 10 years, what are they going to say? 'I sat at home.' Some people are going to say, 'I lent you my RV to this healthcare worker who's making a difference. "And by helping them, I'm making a difference." It's a way of feeling like you're doing something. "

