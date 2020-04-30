Russia plans virtual content market for international buyers in June – Up News Info

A Russian virtual content market will be held in June to showcase the country's latest productions to international buyers.

Roskino, the national cinema body dedicated to promoting Russian cinema worldwide, is organizing the event, which will include live performances and presentations, a screening room with more than 150 hours of films, series and animations, both finished and in production, real-time meetings, international round tables, a section dedicated to co-production and joint development, and concerts and performances celebrating Russian culture.

The event will begin on June 8 and will last 3-4 days, with plans still in process. It is modeling at the inaugural "Key Buyers Event," which was held in Moscow in October and hosted buyers and commissioners from more than 60 territories.

Related story French team Mk2 launches a private online movie mini market with Doc Slate

The move follows the postponement and cancellation of key physical markets like MIPTV and Cannes due to the pandemic, leaving gaps in the international business calendar. A virtual Cannes market is slated for the end of June, as is a U.S.-led initiative that will run simultaneously. Private markets have also started to appear. As we revealed earlier this week, the French company Mk2 is hosting an event this week for its list of documents.

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

Roskino Executive Director Evgenia Markova said the market had been organized on short notice: "It is a challenge for Roskino to organize such an event in a month, but we are interested in using the current situation for the benefit of all parties involved " Russian organizations will have a dedicated platform they need right now to present their lists and strengthen global alliances. "

The event has the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Moscow Department of Entrepreneurship and Innovative Development.

"It is our priority to support the national industry, especially now, when the global community is struggling to find a way out of the crisis. With production suspended and cinemas closed, export is one of the few fields available to keep the industry prosperous. ”Said Maxim Ksenzov, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation.

Local producers, including Fedor Bondarchuk of Art Pictures, Vadim Vereshchagin of Central Partnership and Timur Bekmambetov, support the initiative.