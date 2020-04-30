Ron Howard Thai Cave Drama Thirteen Lives William Nicholson Script – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: There are several offers in Thirteen lives, a mid-budget drama Ron Howard will direct from William NicholsonGladiator and Intact) script. There are a couple of competing projects leaking out about rescuing the teens in the 2018 Tham Luang cave at Thailand's boys soccer team Wild Boar after their coach led them to the cave. They were trapped 1,000 meters below the surface by monsoon rains and emerged in 2018 in a rescue effort that cost the life of a retired Thai Navy SEAL whose oxygen was depleted.

Buchan / Up News Info



There is a movie at Universal and Cavalry Media that has Free only filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi teamed up, and Netflix partnered with Crazy Rich Asians producer SK Global in a miniseries with Jon Chu that focuses on children. There is also a NatGeo documenta with Kevin MacDonald.

But sources reading Nicholson's script see Thirteen lives as another Apollo 13 by Howard In both cases, the fact that you know the outcome doesn't matter; You are on the edge of your seat throughout the entire movie, watching an impossible rescue attempt executed through the ingenuity and collaboration of rescue workers around the world. All this plays on Howard's strengths as a filmmaker.

That tantalizing prospect is what attracted and upset buyers, and sources said this will be closing quickly. The package purchased by CAA Media Finance is for a production commitment. Stay tuned.