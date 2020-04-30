Rockies ticket policy includes individual refunds and a 10% bonus plan for season ticket holders

Get your money back now or expect more baseball in the future.

That's the essence of the ticket policy the Rockies unveiled Thursday in response to the coronavirus pandemic that ended the first two months of the Major League season.

"As we navigate through this unprecedented time, we appreciate your unwavering commitment and patience more than ever," the club wrote in a letter to season ticket holders. "We have been working closely with Major League Baseball on a variety of contingency plans with the goal of playing games, with fans, at Coors Field this season."

The Rockies have already lost 28 home games slated for April and May, and it remains to be seen if fans will be able to catch any games at Coors this season. But from now on, the club will issue refunds for single-game ticket holders, while season ticket holders will receive automatic credit in future games, with a 10% bonus in their account for use 2020-21 .

According to the "FAQ,quot; section on Rockies.com, single game ticket holders purchased directly from the club for the April and May games will be automatically refunded to the credit or debit card used to make that purchase.

Single-game ticket holders who purchased tickets at the Coors Field box office or Rockies Dugout stores in cash or by check, and all single-game ticket holders purchased through King Soopers (regardless of method payment), they must return their tickets for a refund by mail to Coors Field, 2001 Blake St., Denver, CO. 80205.

Season ticket holders, or those who purchased tickets through a mini-plan, suite or as a group, will automatically receive credit for games not played. They will also be awarded a 10% bonus credit which will be added to the remaining credits in the accounts once the 2020 calendar ends.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"This bonus credit can be used toward additional tickets to any 2020 regular season home game, or can be carried over to the 2021 season (for example, a $ 1,000 credit for unplayed games will be converted into a $ credit 1,100), "the Rockies said in the letter. to the holders of fertilizers.

That letter does not detail an option for refunds, but season ticket holders are eligible for refunds if they so choose.

Jim Noland, an original Rockies season ticket holder, emailed the Rockies box office and received this response:

In fact, the Rockies currently offer a refund option to plan holders for the full season or April / May games. If you would like to request a refund, instead of the credit offer + 10% bonus, please let us know and we can send you the refund request form for you to complete. "

All major league teams offer credit or refund options for games scheduled through April, while some, like the Rockies, have extended that period through May. More refunds are likely to be needed as the likelihood of baseball being played in front of fans in June or even later this summer decreases.

There is a possibility that baseball will be played in empty stadiums this season or in locations other than the team's baseball stadiums. While television revenue is critical to MLB, ticket sales and other local revenue comprise approximately 40% of baseball's estimated $ 10.7 billion annual revenue, according to a Forbes report. Not surprisingly, then, most club emails or online posts describing their coronavirus deferral policies are highlighting the credit option.