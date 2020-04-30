Rockies is expected to follow other MLB teams soon and announce ticket refund policies.

With Major League Baseball approval, several teams announced ticket refund policies on Wednesday for games that were not played in April and games that will not be played in May due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockies have yet to make an announcement, but the club is expected to contact the season ticket holders soon, and is also expected to provide refund details to other fans who purchased tickets. The Rockies will likely announce a plan to refund the cost of purchasing tickets or offer fans credit for lost games.

The Rockies box office has been talking to people asking about ticket refunds.

The St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox were among the first teams to announce ticket refund policies on Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, the Minnesota Twins will credit season ticket holders for lost games, and will provide an additional 15% credit of that amount to be used toward 2020 or 2021 purchases.

The Cleveland Indians told fans they had tickets to the home games in March and April that they could receive a 10% bonus credit for a game played later in 2020 or 2021.

Spring training was suspended on March 12 and more than a month of the regular season has been removed due to the virus. The season was slated to begin March 26, and the Rockies would have played 29 games as of Wednesday (weather permitting).

MLB continues to explore ways to play this season, even if that means playing in mostly empty stadiums with no fans. It seems likely that an 80-100 gaming season will begin sometime in July.

Last week, two fans sued MLB, the 30 teams and ticket companies in Los Angeles federal court, for refunds. The lawsuit asks for the status of the class action.