Long before Christopher Nolan chose Robert Pattinson as Batman or cosmetic surgeon, Dr. Julian De Silva used his mathematical Golden Ratio to determine that Robert Pattinson was 91 percent a piece and the most beautiful and perfect man alive, Dior Parfums he had already revealed the secret. Robert Pattinson has been the face of Dior Homme (which literally means man) since 2013 and the campaign has proven to be one of Dior's wisest in terms of marketing.

In a sense, many people feel like they've seen Robert Pattinson grow up on the big screen. Since I played Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fireand then move on to Twilight-Culture like Edward Cullen, fans have seen him tackle challenging roles (he was robbed of critical acclaim for his performance as Salvador Dali in Small ashes) and finally earn your credit. His work at The Lighthouse as Thomas Howard was fascinating, and as the world awaits the release of The Batman, you can enjoy watching Robert Pattinson as he stars in the latest Dior Homme commercials.

Homme's ads feature works by the late Leonard Cohen (who sings "I'm your man,quot;) and photographer Mikael Jansson, and Dior Parfums' official Instagram account has several videos and photos of Robert that aren't in the commercials.

You can watch a video of Robert Pattinson dancing and then turning his head to look directly into the camera with a look that many have compared to a young Marlon Brandon from A Streetcar Named Desire down.

Here's the latest official Dior Homme campaign starring Robert Pattinson.

Robert Pattinson has been working for his role as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming movie The Batman. In the photos below, it's clear to see that Rob wasn't starting from an empty whiteboard. Check out the photos below where Robert flexes his back muscles and shows off his well-defined arms.

Dior perfumer Francois Demachy discusses the inspiration for Homme in the following video player.

Robert Pattinson is not only the face of Dior, he is also a fashionista and attends Dior fashion shows. Robert plays and writes his own music and has lent his songs to various film projects, but he also began modeling in his younger years. At 33, Robert Pattinson has debunked his younger modeling work, but he seems to be judging himself too hard. In truth, he never stopped modeling as his Dior Homme commercials attest.

You can see additional photos and videos of Robert Pattinson for Dior Homme below.

This is one of Robert Pattinson's previous announcements for Dior Homme Sport.

What do you think of the research that says Robert Pattinson is the most beautiful man? Do you agree with the golden ration of beauty?

Are you waiting to see Robert Pattinson in The Batman?

