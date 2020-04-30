Rob Gronkowski's comments about having the Bucs playbook early? J / K says

Rob Gronkowski wants the world to know he was joking when he said he had access to the Buccaneers playbook while he was still a member of the Patriots.

Gronk expressed surprise Wednesday on Twitter that someone had taken him seriously what he said on saturday about being "in,quot; the playbook for "four weeks," long before his trade on April 21 at Tampa Bay.

"Is this really a story?" that's how Gronk directed his tweet.

Yes it is; ProFootballTalk.com speculated on Wednesday that Bucs could have been guilty of altering if Gronk had received the playbook early, just as they could have been guilty of altering his approach to signing Gronkowski's New England teammate Tom Brady. Brady's signing on March 20 during NFL free agency would have roughly coincided with the start of Gronk's claimed timeline for early playbook access.

Gronkowski, in his tweet on Wednesday, said he had just received his Microsoft Surface from the Bucs that day, and took a selfie of him hugging it as a trial offer.

The Bucs acquired Gronkowski from the Patriots shortly after Gronk dropped hints that he may be coming out of retirement.