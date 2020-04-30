Riverside County exceeds 4,000 cases; Supervisor to call at end of term – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Just a day after the Riverside County public health director extended mandates that required covering his face in public and social distancing, a county supervisor said he will propose next week that all local orders be rescinded.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Manuel Pérez said Thursday that he would ask the full board on Tuesday to end all remaining local public health orders amid evidence that the threat of the new coronavirus is receding and the need for economic recovery it grows.

"Our data and metrics show that we have performed more than 50,000 tests (COVID-19) at five locations, which is 2% of our county's population," said Pérez. “We are preparing for the expected hospital surge with two federal medical stations that we have not had to use. Our hospital bed and ICU bed use have remained relatively consistent. These data explain why our original model has changed. "

RELATED: Coronavirus: Newsom Signs Executive Order Allowing Marriages Through Video Conferencing

Perez said he and Supervisor Karen Spiegel will file a joint motion to overturn the four active county health orders that Dr. Cameron Kaiser, a public health officer, amended Wednesday to remain in effect until June 19.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

If a majority of the board votes to rescind, the county will re-align itself with only mandates issued by Governor Gavin Newsom, which focus on staying home under voluntary quarantine, with exceptions for so-called "essential,quot; businesses and all meetings. the days. Personal wellness needs.

According to the Riverside University Health System, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped to 212, compared to nearly 230 last week.

There have been 4,031 documented infections, although Kaiser and other RUHS staff predicted a possible increase of up to 65,000 infections for the first week of May, which was then revised to 13,000 with 200 deaths, none of which is likely to happen.

As of Thursday, there have been 149 documented deaths in Riverside County and 1,483 recoveries.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)