"Rishi Kapoor was a zindadil person,quot; – Umesh Shukla

It is surely a difficult time in Bollywood as the industry has lost its two precious gems, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, within 48 hours. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away earlier today, leaving several Bollywood informants shocked.

We speak exclusively with Umesh Shukla, who directed Rishi Kapoor on 102 Not Out and All Is Well. Speaking of her experience working with the actor, she said: “People used to say that vo bahut gusse wale hain (has a short temper) how you are approaching, but I never experienced a single moment. He was a lovely person to work with. Until the end, he was enjoying this entry of his life. We filmed All is Well in Shimla and every day after filming we used to sit together and he used to say that now I'm doing a good job. Before, I used to dance and sing around the trees in Shimla itself. He always used to enjoy his work. He was so inquisitive on set that yeh Aisa kyun Kar rahe ho (why do we do it this way?). He was a spontaneous actor. "

Umesh Shukla and Rishi Kapoor even went to the Golden Temple together once and shared a great bond with the actor. Speaking more about Rishi, he said: “He was a zindadil person. He was an outstanding person. I used to live in the present. I used to make everyone laugh on sets. When he was in costume and in front of the camera, he was in character, but as soon as the makeup disappeared, he was alone again. He never took his characters off the set. If you don't call him for fifteen days, he will call himself and ask, kya yaar, call Nahin aaya tera (why didn't you call me!). He was a very emotional person. I used to call home. Vo khane aur peene dono ke bahut shaukeen the (He was passionate about food and drink). He was always curious to know what was happening, he used to talk about it. Eating and drinking was his bahana to sit and talk. He was aware of everything.





The filmmaker had reunited Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor in 2018 with 102 Not Out after almost 27 years and was planning to do something similar again: “Before closing I had called him and said I would come to meet him. Then he said that the Khatam Hone quarantine then made Milte Hain. I also told Bachchan Saab that idea. Now I do not know. Kuch samajh mein nahin aa Raha hai (right now I am too numb and cannot understand what to do) ".

Umesh added: "Unhone Kabhi umar ka bhed nahin rakha tha (did not make you feel like a younger person). He always used to guide me. I have no words to describe it. If he had something in his heart, he never hesitated to express it. place and in front of anyone. He was so direct. Our relationships were not of that director and actor. He made me feel so comfortable that I could also express myself. I will miss him very much. "

Ending on a solemn note, Umesh said. "I loved him at Damini. He was a very difficult character to play because all the things endorsed by the author were with Sunny Deol and Meenakshi Seshadri. So, to play such a character, passive rehkar bhi aapko touch Kare … Premrog was his other memorable performance. What character! It's always so difficult to play that character. To play a passive character and still get out of it and still portray it in such a cool way that your audience is ko yaad rahe. As again 102 Not Out was a passive character again, but it still went very well. Surprised in Do Dooni Char playing a middle-class man and so credible. It was a pleasure to see him on the screen. His previous films, like Khel Khel Mein and Rafoo Chakkar, and all of course were good films, but they were different types of films, but this time you also never felt that vo was acting hai. I used to make it so simple that you believed in them.