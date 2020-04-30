Rishi Kapoor No more | filmfare.com

Rishi Kapoor belonged to the illustrious Kapoor lineage. Her grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, is counted as one of the pillars of Indian cinema. The status of his father, Raj Kapoor, is no less high. Her uncles Shashi Kapoor and Shammi Kapoor are also considered icons in the film industry. Like most Kapoor men, Rishi's on-screen life started quite early. He appeared as a child in the song Pyar hua iqrar hua hai from Shree 420 (1955). Rishi debuted as a child artist in his father Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker (1970), playing his father's younger self. The film was hailed by critics but was a commercial disaster. The story goes that Raj Kapoor needed a quick hit to overcome the financial loss created by his magnum opus. He did a teenage romance starring his son Rishi and rookie Dimple Kapadia. Bobby (1973) turned out to be one of the banner's biggest hits, not only eliminating debt, but also making a beautiful profit. Dimple and Rishi were soon inundated with offers, but she gave up all of that for marrying superstar Rajesh Khanna. Rishi won the Best Filmfare Actor trophy for his performance in Bobby. He won the Best Actor Award from Filmfare Critics for his performance as a middle-aged father who yearned to buy his own car for Do Dooni Chaar (2011) and won a Best Supporting Actor trophy from Filmfare for his role in Kapoor and Sons (2016 ) I eat well. He was awarded the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008.

After Bobby's success, Rishi came to be counted as a salable star. The filmmakers wanted to take advantage of his chocolate boy image and wrote papers especially for him. Hits like Khel Khel Mein (1975), Rafoo Chakkar (1975), based on Some Like It Hot (1959). Both he and Paintal were dragged into the film, Hum Kisise Kum Naheen (1977) reinforced his image. The young stud was linked to his heroines like Shoma Anand, Ranjeeta and Neetu Singh also off-screen and his playboy image was played to boost ticket sales. He had approached Neetu Singh during the creation of Khel Khel Mein. She became his friend and confidant. The couple married in 1980. They had one of Bollywood's most successful marriages and were blessed with their son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.



Rishi tried to break his chocolate boy image with movies like Subhash Ghai's Karz (1980), a reincarnation drama, and Ek Chaddar Maili Si (1986), directed by Sukhwant Dhadda, an art-type drama based on Rajinder Singh's classic novel Bedi. same name. The book won a Sahitya Akademi Prize. Rishi plays a man forced by customs to marry his widowed sister-in-law, played by Hema Malini. But his image as a loving boy refused to leave him. He continued to romance young girls until Karobaar (2000). But the effort was showing. He tried his luck with Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), but the movie starring Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai failed to make a profit.

Rishi finally said yes to the roles of the characters and showed his mettle in movies like Hum Tum (2004), Fanaa (2006), Dilli 6 (2009), Do Dooni Chaar (2010), where he appeared with his wife Neetu Singh after over 25 years. . He appeared in a rare negative role in Agneepath (2012) and was admired for it. He broke another taboo by appearing as a gay character in Student of the Year (2012). The actor delighted in author-backed roles that were previously denied. He played Dawood Ibrahim on D-Day (2013) and appeared as Amitabh Bachchan's 76-year-old son in 102 were not (2018) He and Amitabh were both making a movie together after more than 20 years and it was an emotional reunion for them. His performance in Mulk (2018), where he played a Muslim lawyer, also garnered him praise.



Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment.. After successful treatment for over a year, Rishi Kapoor returned to India in September in September 2019. Since then he had been in a bad condition many times and was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on Wednesday night . He passed away on Thursday morning..