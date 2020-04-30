Rihanna breaks the internet as she drops her clothes in a wild new campaign Photo: Zendaya and Normani couldn't resist her alluring glow, will ex-boyfriend Chris Brown react?

Rihanna is rocking the internet and feeling things with her latest promotional photo for her lingerie line, Savage (Xtra VIP box). With her legend, the Queen of Barbados even found a way to assent to the collaboration of Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion.

RiRi wrote: “Girls like it wild! So I had to bring @AdamSelman for another collaboration! 🖤 ​​Available May 1 only at savageX.com #UXTRA ”.

The attractive image, where RiRi wears black lingerie, quickly went viral. In four hours, he received over 5 million likes on Instagram. Celebrities like Zendaya, Tinashe, Kash Doll, and Normani were quick to express their love and support. Some of those famous ladies work with RiRi as brand ambassadors.

Some people say the image is so attractive that her ex-boyfriend Chris Bown might not be able to resist commenting and telling the world how she feels about it.

Fans are on the moon with the last picture. One of them wrote, "Rihanna is the meanest woman in the hip hop industry."

A fan of feminine curves chimed in: "How nice to see a feminine body that isn't covered in cellulite or filled with injections."

A great supporter of the "Work,quot; singer added: "You will not receive disrespect for the richest musician, the most influential female artist of the decade, the most certified, humane female artist, the QUEEN brand."

A follower made this interesting observation: "It's interesting how if Kim K drops something a day after Beyoncé, everyone is ready to call her." But when Rihanna does it, is everyone quiet? 🤔🤔🤔🐝🐝🐝. "

A fifth comment read, "SEE all of you,quot; LOVE "Rihanna so much, but once they put the spotlight on Beyoncé, they were talking about,quot; SHE AiNt GOd "" OVERrRraTeD "as if they were hating Beyoncé for no reason. I swear. "

Rihanna is working hard right now, so she can focus on having a family later on. He recently stated, "Since I turned 32, I realize that life is very short. You don't have much time to put up with st, you know? You put so much on your plate. … And I'm too overwhelmed. What's happening now i'm going back to black and white. My gray area is closing. "

This woman is unstoppable, and many of her supporters believe this is just the beginning of something even bigger.



