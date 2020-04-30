Riddhima Kapoor Sahni says that he will miss Rishi Kapoor every day of his life.

Rishi Kapoor passed away Earlier today in a hospital in Mumbai leaving our hearts heavy. His passing was a shock not only for his colleagues and friends, but also for his family.



Her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who lives in New Delhi, heads to Mumbai for her last rites. She shared an emotional message on Instagram and wrote"Dad, I love you,quot;. I will always love you – RIP my strongest warrior. I will miss you every day. I will miss your FaceTime calls every day! Until we meet again, Dad. I love you, your Mushk forever I a RIP Rishi Kapoor.