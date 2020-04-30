Ricky Gervais is tempted to make a police report on people who challenge the closure of the coronavirus

WENN

During an appearance in & # 39; The View & # 39 ;, the comedian & # 39; After Life & # 39; expresses her annoyance at others who are monopolizing the sidewalks and defying the patterns of social distancing in Hampstead, London.

Up News Info –

Ricky Gervais You have to resist the temptation not to report pedestrians outside and in the middle of the coronavirus lockdown, because no one in Hampstead, London seems to be taking health warnings seriously.

The funny man often has to tread bushes and hit the road because people are hogging the sidewalks and challenging the patterns of social estrangement.

"People no longer know how to walk on the street," they complain. "The view"." They take up the entire pavement if there are three of them, which means I have to go to the bushes or something to stay away from them. I'm going to avoid getting the coronavirus but I'm going to get Lyme disease or something. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

<br />

"I want to call the police. I want to go, & # 39; People are breaking the rules & # 39 ;, but I can't, because I would have to give my name … It bothers me. People just don't know. Stay away from me!"