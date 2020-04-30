Home Entertainment RHOA's Marlo Hampton Says Kenia Moore Goes Too Far When Arguing With...

RHOA's Marlo Hampton Says Kenia Moore Goes Too Far When Arguing With The Cast

Marlo Hampton, a regular at Bravo & # 39; s Real Housewives of Atlanta, claims that Kenya Moore goes too far when exchanging blows with her castmates.

"Kenya doesn't [just] go below the belt, Kenya falls below the ground," Marlo told HollywoodLife. "She literally has a cement thing that digs holes under the cement. Kenya is going to talk about your man, your mom. I'm not going to say your mom, but she's going to talk about anything."

