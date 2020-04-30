RHOA's Marlo Hampton Says Kenia Moore Goes Too Far When Arguing With The Cast

Marlo Hampton, a regular at Bravo & # 39; s Real Housewives of Atlanta, claims that Kenya Moore goes too far when exchanging blows with her castmates.

"Kenya doesn't [just] go below the belt, Kenya falls below the ground," Marlo told HollywoodLife. "She literally has a cement thing that digs holes under the cement. Kenya is going to talk about your man, your mom. I'm not going to say your mom, but she's going to talk about anything."

Marlo also revealed that Kenya brought receipts to the meeting, but did not say what they were.

"I'm not going to tell you what receipts," said Marlo. "I can't tell you all the good things I'm going to give away. In this meeting, I'm really going to be in a good place because I'm in a good place with all the girls except Kenya."

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta meeting airs on May 10, only in Bravo.