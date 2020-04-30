Rhianna is really trying to make you shine with $ 5 Fenty Highlighter

Killawatt marker for $ 5 The | Fenty

Rhianna's Fenty beauty has been universally applauded for both her mission and quality. I can personally answer for her Pro Filt’r Foundation. Where companies like Beauty Blender failed or corrected the course, Fenty did so from the jump. Until May 6 get a Killawatt full size highlighter for $ 5 with any $ 25 order. This is a great deal because that baby usually costs $ 35. Now it's just a shade, Ginger Binge / Moscow Mule, but you can only highlight the powder, so this copper glitter can be used by a fairly large audience. No code needed, the cart will do the magic.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

There is also a try on all minisBuy 3 get 4 free. Again, the cart knows what it is doing and will handle all discounts. This is a great way to try a little bit of everything in-line if you've ever been curious. But believe me, you will be pleasantly surprised.

Both qualify for free shipping.