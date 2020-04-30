Revenue reaches an impressive $ 58.3 billion – BGR

A few moments ago, Apple released its earnings report for the March 2020 quarter and posted revenue of $ 58.3 billion. and EPS of $ 2.55. As a contrast point, Apple during the same quarter of the previous year recorded revenues of $ 58 billion, a quarterly profit of $ 11.6 billion and EPS of $ 2.46.

Ahead of Apple's earnings, analysts anticipated that revenue would fall in the $ 54 billion range and that EPS would be around $ 2.26. Clearly, it was a solid quarter for Apple relative to some of the more pessimistic expectations.

Of course, it goes without saying that evaluating Apple's performance during the quarter is incredibly complicated due to the coronavirus. In addition to the economic impact coronavirus has had on some of the world's largest economies, all Apple retail stores outside of China have been closed since March 13. Also, remember that Apple closed all of its retail stores in China in February, only reopening them in mid-March. Indeed, Apple's recent earnings report could summarize approximately two-thirds of the March quarter.

That said, the fact that Apple has been able to keep revenue steady is quite impressive.

"Despite the unprecedented global impact of COVID-19, we are proud to report that Apple grew during the quarter, driven by a record high for Services and a quarterly record for Wearables," Tim Cook said in a press release.

Looking at how Apple's quarterly revenue breaks down in its product lineup, the iPhone accounted for $ 28.9 billion in revenue for the quarter, while the Mac and iPad accounted for $ 5.35 and $ 4.36 billion, respectively. Meanwhile, Apple's handheld devices and suite of services generated $ 6.28 and $ 13.34 billion in revenue.

Keep in mind that analysts anticipated iPhone revenue to reach around $ 28.3 billion, Mac revenue to $ 5.2 billion, iPad revenue to $ 4.2 billion, Wearables revenue to $ 7 billion and Services revenue to $ 12.85 billion. Impressively, Apple exceeded analyst expectations across the board.

As a benchmark, Apple in the prior year quarter reported iPhone revenue at $ 31 billion, Mac revenue at $ 5.5 billion, iPad revenue at $ 4.8 billion, Wearables revenue at $ 5.1 billion and revenue for services at $ 11.4 billion.

"Our active base of installed devices reached a record high across all of our geographic segments and across all major product categories," added Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri. "We also generated an operating cash flow of $ 13.3 billion during the quarter, an increase of $ 2.2 billion a year ago."

As Apple typically does after the March quarter, the company increased its quarterly dividend to $ 0.82 per share, an amount payable on May 14.

BTW, since the coronavirus is as unpredictable as it is, Apple didn't issue any guidance for the June quarter.

With iPhone revenue year over year falling by approximately $ 3 billion, Apple's shares fell approximately 2% in after-hours trading.

Image Source: Alex Tai / SOPA Images / Shutterstock