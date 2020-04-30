Revenue of $ 808 million exceeds expectations amid coronavirus – Up News Info

Twitter slashed its earnings ahead of the opening bell on Thursday, with the advancement of digital advertising outpacing estimates amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The social network led by Jack Dorsey posted revenue of $ 808 million in the first quarter of 2020, which was up 3% year-over-year and exceeded Wall Street analyst expectations of $ 776 million.

In its earnings announcement, Twitter said it had a "good start" for the quarter, but added that the momentum was affected by the "widespread economic disruption related to COVID-19" in March.

These are the Twitter numbers at a glance:

Income: $ 808 million, a 3% year-over-year increase (analysts expected $ 776 million)

Earnings per share: $ 0.11 (expected $ 0.10)

Average daily active users: 166 million, 24% more year after year