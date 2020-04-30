Home Entertainment Reportedly, the deportation appeal of Joe Giudice of RHONJ has been denied

Reportedly, the deportation appeal of Joe Giudice of RHONJ has been denied

Joe Giudice, a star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, has reportedly rejected his appeal for deportation by the US government. USA

“We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs to the United States with his family, not to Italy. Immigration laws in our country are draconian and outdated and must be reviewed by forward-thinking members of Congress, "Joe's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., told Page Six.

