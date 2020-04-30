Reportedly, the deportation appeal of Joe Giudice of RHONJ has been denied

Joe Giudice, a star of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, has reportedly rejected his appeal for deportation by the US government. USA

“We have always maintained that Joe Giudice belongs to the United States with his family, not to Italy. Immigration laws in our country are draconian and outdated and must be reviewed by forward-thinking members of Congress, "Joe's attorney, James J. Leonard Jr., told Page Six.

In October 2018, a judge ruled that he should be deported once he served his 41-month prison sentence for fraud.

Joe has been struggling to return to the country after being deported to his homeland, Italy. It currently remains in Europe.

You can appeal the decision if you want.

Teresa Giudice, a separated wife, still lives in her family's home in New Jersey, along with her four daughters: Gia, 19, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14 and Audriana, 10.