Remembering the Mars Blackmon-Air Jordan Baseball Commercial with Musial, Mays, Griffey and Buckner

When talking about Michael Jordan's impact on American pop culture, Mars Blackmon's commercials take up much of that conversation.

As they should. They are unforgettable (spoiler though: it wasn't just the shoes). The Spike Lee character, originally created by Lee for the movie "She’s Gotta Have It,quot;, was the perfect match for Jordan and his Air Jordan brand.

But Mars and Michael also teamed up for a Nike baseball commercial. You may not remember that one from 1994 (I didn't, to be honest). Watch.

It's cool, right? It's nice to see baseball legends on the spot with MJ, alongside Spike Lee.

Stan Musial, the Cardinals Hall of Fame member who passed away in 2012 at age 92, was the first smiling face. I asked Brian Schwarze, Musial's grandson and caretaker at the end of Musial's life, what Musial told him about the experience. He just started laughing.

"Spike Lee had turned to him and his line was supposed to be:" He's not Stan Musial, but he's trying, "" said Schwarze. "And Spike Lee said," He is not Stan Musial. "And Stan looks at Spike and says," You are right, he is not Stan Musial. "

Musial played 22 seasons with the Cardinals, spent 1945 in the military, and retired with 3,630 hits (then a National League record), 475 home runs, and a .331 batting average. He won three National League MVP awards and finished as runner-up four more times.

Schwarze said the commercial was the highlight for Musial, who was 74 years old.

"Oh yeah, he had fun, like Stan always did," Schwarze said. “He liked meeting everyone, and it was great to be in a commercial like that. It was a pretty short and sweet day for Stan. I think it was his biggest commercial, especially at the national level. He did things locally, for Midas and a couple of other places, but none of that. "

Willie Mays was next. Mays, who won 11 Gold Gloves, stole 338 bases and had a career of 154.6 bWAR, watches Jordan running for a ball in the outfield. Lee says, "Say hi! It's not Willie Mays!" And Mays smiles and says, "But he's trying!"

Then came Ken Griffey Jr., who was baseball's brightest star at the time, but at 24 he was still a long way from his eventual induction into the Hall of Fame. He watches Jordan slide, swing and pitch baseball and Lee says, "It's not Ken Griffey." Junior nods and says, "Yes, but he's trying."

The last guest star was Bill Bucker, and both Jordan and Nike discuss Jordan's baseball skills, which are still under development. Lee says, "Michael is not Bill Buckner." The ball rolls between Jordan's legs, and Buckner, a highly underrated player known mostly for his infamous World Series error in 1986, smiles and says, "But he's trying!"

It's a well done commercial, not a surprise, and a good nod to baseball legends.