Reginae Carter flaunts her killer abs in a new photo to show YFN Lucci what's missing

Reginae Carter, 21, is having the time of her life while in quarantine, and she also flaunts her killer curves to show the world that she has been able to keep her figure despite being locked in a home with delicious treats.

This week, the reality show star shared an eye-catching photo where he impressed his followers with his killer abs while promoting a crop top and matching pants.

A fan said this: "Thank you 😍😍😍 so beautiful baby, you are the best💯🔥💜".

Another mentioned her ex-boyfriend, rapper YFN Lucci: "If it's a clothing line, I'm in favor of it." Happy you let the rapper go, beaming girl. "

Reginae's mother, Toya Johnson, 36, recently did an interview in which she explained how Lil Wayne, 37, and her parenting skills convinced her daughter to tune in to the YFN Lucci chapter.

The star of VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle He said: "The good thing about this is that his father always keeps it real and lets him know what's going on." We all try to instill good qualities and teach our children good values. But of course, as they get older, they tend to go their own way, and we only pray that they stay true to the good qualities that we instill in them. And Reginae definitely makes us proud. She is independent. She is strong She is smart, and she is not stupid. I was young and in love, and she learned, so that's a blessing. "

She added: "Reginae and Wayne's relationship is very close, and always has been. And as she ages, their relationship improves and improves. They are really tight."

Toya also shared, "I think these studio sessions and songs with his father are something they can bond with because he loves being in the studio, he loves to produce and he loves to record. So I think it's just a moment of bonding between father and daughter, something they can bond with and make and have fun with. However, I really don't know what their future plans are for putting music together. "

The young woman has shown a great degree of maturity in recent weeks and her followers hope that she will continue to build on this.



