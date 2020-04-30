Redskins have considered adding Cam Newton, says Ron Rivera

Redskins coach Ron Rivera says he has considered adding quarterback Cam Newton to his roster, though a move doesn't seem imminent.

Rivera coached Newton over the course of nine years with the Panthers and made it to Super Bowl 50 together after Newton's 2015 MVP season.

Along with Andy Dalton, Newton is among the top signal callers available on the open market, and Rivera has not ruled out a meeting.

IYER: What does Dalton's release mean to Pats, Newton?

For now, though, he seems willing to proceed with Dwayne Haskins, the Redskins' first-round pick last year, and third-year pro Kyle Allen, whom he acquired in an exchange with the Panthers.

"You know, the thing with Cam is really the situation," Rivera, who was named Washington coach in January, told the NFL Network's "Good Morning Football,quot; program.

"We are in a situation where we have two really young quarterbacks," Rivera added. "One who has been with us (Allen), has been in the system, understands how we want things to be done and the other is a guy (Haskins) who was kidnapped last year in the first round and shows some promise."

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"I think with Cam, and I've thought about it, I mean, it's something that goes through my mind, and it's about the situation and the circumstances."

"I'm not sure I would. I'm not sure if I wouldn't. It depends on the circumstances."

Speculation has connected Newton, 30, with the Patriots, but remains a free agent after his release from the Panthers last month.

The Chargers and Dolphins wrote first-round QBs in last week's draft, while Jameis Winston accepted a backup role with the Saints.