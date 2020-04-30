Rebuilding the Wake Forest might not seem so daunting for Steve Forbes after his career restoration

The last time we saw Wake Forest play basketball, the Demon Deacons became one of the leading conference teams in the 2019-20 season to find a way to lose their last game. They ended their eighth losing season in the past 10 years. They have been in the NCAA Tournament once since the start of the 2010-11 season. They have a record of 36-92 in conference games since ACC expanded to 15 teams.

This is what we call a massive rebuilding job.

However, is he bigger than Steve Forbes has accomplished with his career?

From the dark days of 2010, when he lost his job as an assistant plum coach in Tennessee, to the despair of August 2011, when the NCAA infractions committee fined him for a year for show business, on his return to the junior college rankings he thought he had left behind, to the NJCAA title game with the Florida State Northwest for two years in a row, to the Final Four as an assistant coach at Wichita State and then to five steamy seasons as a coach in chief at East Tennessee State that included NCAA tournament offerings in 2017 and 2020: Not many college coaches completed such a long climb in such a short period of time.

It is an amazing story with an even happier chapter that begins now. Forbes will be featured on Friday in his new position as Wake Forest head coach, and in a relatively new way: a video press conference with reporters asking how he can restore the show for Chris Paul, Tim Duncan, Randolph Childress and Len Chappell. .

Not even a week after firing Danny Manning after a 13-18 season, Wake Forest chose Forbes from a strong field of potential candidates led by UNC Greensboro coach Wes Miller.

His track record as head coach is compelling enough reason to go for Forbes. At ETSU, he averaged 26 wins and, last season, posted a 30-4 record that included a road win over the power of the LSU Southeast Conference and a 16-2 record in the Southern Conference. That probably would have produced a sweet seed in the NCAA Tournament if the selection committee had come to consider a parenthesis, but March Madness was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm not sure where we stand in the history of East Tennessee State," Forbes said after the Buccaneers' title game win. "But if there is a Mount Rushmore, this team is on it."

The most telling thing about the hiring, however, is that Wake Forest sporting director John Currie was an associate AD in Tennessee during the time Forbes was there. Currie had become an AD at Kansas State when everything went crazy with the Bruce Pearl Volunteers, but Currie decided to invest in Forbes as a coach and Forbes as the person he knew, rather than eliminate him as a candidate because of that episode.

He was, in the NCAA scandals, relatively tame. Pearl reportedly had a barbecue at her home when prospect Aaron Craft was on an unofficial visit, and Craft came to the house. That was not allowed under the NCAA recruiting rules. A photo taken at that party was made public, and NCAA investigators asked about it. Pearl later admitted that she did not tell the NCAA the truth; Even that public admission and apology did not lessen the punishment that came when the case was completed.

Forbes did not lie, but neither did he say anything to accuse Pearl. When NCAA punishments fell, Forbes was not spared.

"The day we were fired … I cleaned my office on my birthday," Forbes told reporters before the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2017. "That was a truly memorable birthday. I probably thought I would go back to Division. And at some point as an assistant, but as a head coach … maybe I wasn't a real sexy employee at the time.

"Adversity does certain things to certain people, and I thought it was a tremendous teaching moment for me. I try to tell our players all the time: when they take you down, you have to get up again. You tell your children that, And there I was knocked down, and my children looked at me like: What is Dad going to do? Then I felt that I had to get up, be responsible and persevere. "

That made him a champion at the junior college level, as an assistant at Wichita State, as a head coach at ETSU. Now it has made him the head coach of the Atlantic Coast Conference, although it is an ACC school whose best days have passed. If someone can make deacons part of the future, it is probably someone who understands how to conquer the greatest defeats.