Rebecca Drysdale Joins "Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" as Lead Writer – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon has a new lead writer, writer / interpreter Rebecca Drysdale (Key and Peele) It started on the NBC nightly show, which currently airs in home editions, on April 13. Tonight's show, Drysdale replaced former lead writer Nedaa Sweiss.

Drysdale brings with his extensive comedy experience. Two decades ago, he formed the comedy company Two White Guys with his former college roommate Jordan Peele, performing together at the Improv Olympics. In 2005, he took home the first Breakout Performer Award at the Aspen Comedy Festival.

Drysdale went on to serve as a writer on Peele and Keegan-Michael Key's Comedy Central sketch show Key and Peele. For his work on the show, he shared a Peabody Award and three Emmy nominations in writing for a variety series category. Drysdale most recently was the lead writer on the Nickelodeon reboot of Everything that with Keenan Thompson She has also written about Baskets in FX and High maintenance on HBO

On the film side, she co-wrote the independent film. Becks who won the US Prize for Fiction. USA at the Los Angeles Film Festival. Your script for feature specs, Dan Pan It's in development on Netflix with Adam Sandler attached. As an actress, Drysdale has appeared in Orange is the new black and arrested development and 30 Rock.



After the production shutdown of all nightly shows amid the growing coronavirus pandemic in mid-March, NBC The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon thrown out The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition, Originally as an online show, filmed at Fallon's house. It quickly migrated to the linear network and eventually expanded. As of March 30, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition has been airing long-running late-night episodes on NBC.