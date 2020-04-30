Reality Check: Who in Minnesota Hoarded an Unproven Coronavirus Drug? – Up News Info

Pharmacy prescriptions for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine skyrocketed in Minnesota for a few days in March.

That was before the FDA issued a strong warning against its use as a possible treatment for COVID-19. And behind the scenes, the sharp rise in demand made Minnesota officials increasingly alarmed.

New data shows that hydroxychloroquine prescriptions for the first time unexpectedly increased on March 19. On the same day, President Donald Trump started calling it a possible "miracle drug,quot; against COVID-19, describing "very, very encouraging results."

The president's words had an impact. The New York Times reported a 1,235% increase across the country.

Typically, prescribers wrote an average of 683 hydroxychloroquine recipes per day. But after the president's comments, the daily average soared to 31,000.

And in Minnesota, new data reveals that hydroxychloroquine prescriptions increased 286% in just two weeks from March 15 to 31. That's according to a study by IPM.ai, which is a subsidiary of a Massachusetts-based company, Swoop, that specializes in health care data and analytics based on artificial intelligence.

IPM.ai compared prescriptions for the drug for the last two weeks of March 2019 and March 2020. The study found that despite the potentially dangerous side effects of hydroxychloroquine, the number of prescribers in Minnesota increased from 68 to 188, and Minnesota pharmacists raised serious questions

Until mid-April, hydroxychloroquine prescriptions increased most in Midwest hot spots, where the coronavirus is worst, such as Michigan and Illinois.

Here is a list of the Midwest states and the increase in hydroxychloroquine recipes:

Minnesota 286%

Wisconsin 299%

Iowa 430%

South Dakota 86%

North Dakota 305%

Michigan 1000%

Illinois 1590%

In Minnesota, patients who needed it for arthritis and lupus faced a shortage.

Pharmacists questioned whether they should fill prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine if there was no evidence of the drug's effectiveness on COVID-19.

The State Board of Pharmacy received reports from local pharmacies of professionals trying to obtain the medication for themselves or their families, or to accumulate supplies through storage.

State officials say the Minnesota increase was very concerning. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz issued an executive order on March 29, allowing pharmacies to reject prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine as treatment for COVID-19.

Here is the order:

I authorize the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy, established pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 2019, section 151.02, to enforce the following medication dispensing limitations, until the end of the peacetime emergency stated in the Executive Order 01-20. A prescription order for chloroquine or hydroxychloroquine must contain an appropriate diagnosis for the use of these medications and must be dispensed for no more than 30 days at a time.

A statement from the governor's office said the order was intended to prevent possible shortages:

These medications are commonly used to treat lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and other chronic medical conditions. Increased demand for these drugs can lead to shortages. To mitigate potential shortages, I have concluded that during this peacetime emergency, the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy must have the authority to exercise appropriate discretion to limit the dispensing of these medications.

Meanwhile, after that 286% jump in Minnesota prescriptions on April 25, the Board of Pharmacy issued this FDA warning: Taking the drug for COVID-19 could have serious health consequences.

Here is the warning:

The FDA is aware of reports of serious heart rhythm problems in COVID-19 patients treated with hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine, often in combination with azithromycin and other medications that prolong QT. We are also aware of increased use of these medications through outpatient prescriptions. Therefore, we would like to remind healthcare professionals and patients of the known risks associated with hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine. We will continue to investigate the risks associated with the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for COVID-19 and will communicate publicly when we have more information. Hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine have not been shown to be safe and effective in treating or preventing COVID-19.

