RBI most popular among central banks on Twitter – Latest news

MUMBAI: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is not the most powerful in terms of monetary firepower like its peers in the United States and Europe, but when it comes to popularity, the monetary authority is the most followed in Twitter

With the microblogging site emerging as a key platform for information dissemination, many central banks are active on Twitter, especially in these times of economic uncertainty amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 85-year-old RBI and its governor Shaktikanta Das have separate Twitter accounts.

An analysis of the official Twitter accounts of the main central banks shows that RBI has the maximum number of followers.

As of Thursday morning, RBI's Twitter account has 7.45 lakh of followers. On April 20 alone, the identifier saw 1.31 lakh of new followers, according to a central bank official, who attributes the massive increase to an ongoing campaign.

Since March 2019, the follower count has more than doubled from just 3.42,000 to more than 7.50,000 in data, the official said.

The RBI created its Twitter account in January 2012.

Very close to RBI is Banco Indonesia, the central bank of the East Asian nation, with 7.15 lakh followers. In third place is Banco de México, Mexico's main bank, with 7.11 lakh followers on the microblogging site.

RBI also created a Twitter account & # 39; RBI Says & # 39; and he also started a Facebook page with the same name in early April. At the time, it also launched a security campaign that advises people to stay healthy and safe by not going to bank branches, as the country was locked up to help contain the spread of coronavirus infections.

During the seven-week blockade that started on March 25, the number of followers increased by more than 1.5 lakh, the official said.

In March 2019, RBI was in sixth position among the main central banks and in fourth place before the blockade in terms of followers, the official added.

RBI's campaign with movie star Amitabh Bachchan to raise public awareness about digitization and keep a safe distance in times of the coronavirus pandemic, has also helped increase the number of followers, according to the official.

By comparison, the world's most powerful central bank, the US Federal Reserve. In the USA, he has only about 6.17 lakh followers for his Twitter account created in March 2009.

The Frankfurt-based European Central Bank, the world's second most powerful monetary authority, has 5.55 lakh of followers. This account was created in October 2009.

The Bank of Japan, which created its Twitter account in October 2011, has 27,100 followers, while the Bank of England has around 3.03 lakh of followers on its account created in January 2009, according to the data.

Personally, Das has 1.11 lakh followers. He joined Twitter in January 2015, when he was in government.

After the coronavirus pandemic hit the markets and the economy, Das launched a monetary policy bazooka with billions of rupees in a new liquidity backing on March 27 along with a repurchase rate cut of 75 basis points and pushed all to promote digital transactions.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

"The pandemic is upon us, but this will also pass. We must be careful and take every precaution. I leave you with this comforting thought. Stay clean. Stay safe. Go digital," Das had said.

His call to "go digital,quot; was significant as social distancing is reiterated as one of the good practices to prevent the spread of coronavirus infections.

Since Das shot out to fill the void created by the sudden resignation of his timid predecessor, Urjit Patel, in December 2018, RBI has been emphasizing on simplifying banking and its operation for young people, by aggressively pressuring social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook

It is necessary to turn to these popular social media platforms to reach youth as part of their media awareness programs, RBI said in its annual report published in August 2019.

