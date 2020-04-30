Ranveer Singh, Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra and more mourn the death of Rishi Kapoor

Today, April 30, 2020, will be remembered as the day we lost a legend. Rishi Kapoor, a man of wit and humor, smiled and laughed during the two years he fought leukemia. The veteran actor was diagnosed with the disease in 2018 and spent more than a year in New York to receive treatment. With family and close people around him, he breathed for the last time this morning after being hospitalized for deteriorating health yesterday.

Holding it in their prayers, the stars expressed their condolences as they mourned the death of an iconic actor. Ranveer Singh shared a photo of himself with Rishi Kapoor and expressed how distressed he was after hearing the news..

Imtiaz Ali remembered the star on a touching note. The director wrote: “Time passes. The other day I was on my set. He was nervous, he was the most important actor he had ever worked with. I touched his feet and asked him to guide me. He guided me.:

Sending prayers and love, Read the messages the stars have written for Rishi Kapoor and their families below.

