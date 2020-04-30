Ranbir Kapoor Neetu Kapoor and Alia Bhatt break up during the last Rishi Kapoor rites

%MINIFYHTML383643f5b688034103b58d2bd288d37a14%

Rishi Kapoor passed away at HN Hospital in Mumbai this morning. The actor has been fighting leukemia for more than two years. The news from the Rishi Kapoor news ripped everyone out of the film industry and condolences soon began to arrive. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were interrupted upon reaching the actor's last rites along with Abhishek Bachchan.

Alia Bhatt was by her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor despite everything. She was interrupted by comforting Ranbir's mother, Neetu Kapoor, inside the crematorium, while Ranbir was seen crying silently. Images from inside the crematorium have come online. Alia was seen in a video calling Ranbir's sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, who is still heading to Mumbai. Our heart goes out to the family.

See this post on Instagram Tragic times! #AliaBhatt falls apart at # RishiKapoor's funeral while holding #RiddhimaKapoorSahani on a video call as she was unable to fly to the funeral from Delhi. #RipRishiKapoor A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on April 30, 2020 at 4:54 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram #NeetuKapoor being comforted by #AliaBhatt and #RimaJain at # RishiKapoor's funeral. #RipRishiKapoor Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase. A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on April 30, 2020 at 4:46 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram #RanbirKapoor snapped at his father's # RishiKapoor funeral. #RipRishiKapoor A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on April 30, 2020 at 4:43 a.m. PDT

See this post on Instagram #SaifAliKhan, #KareenaKapoorKhan, and #RandhirKapoor clicked on # RishiKapoor's funeral. #RipRishiKapoor A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on April 30, 2020 at 5:07 am PDT

