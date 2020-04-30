Home Entertainment R. Kelly's team disappointed when revered newspaper says he should not be...

R. Kelly's team disappointed when revered newspaper says he should not be released

Bradley Lamb
R. Kelly's legal team released a statement alleging they are disappointed, as one of Chicago's largest newspapers published an op-ed, and they believe it should remain behind bars.

Kelly's team has been trying to release him from jail over concerns about COVID-19.

The article was titled "Why Defendant R. Kelly Belongs to Custody During a Pandemic."

"We were discouraged by the editorial (" Why, even now, the defendant R. Kelly belongs to custody, "April 24) regarding the New York court's decision to deny R. Kelly's bail, which the Tribune Editorial Board related to the United States Chief District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer's decision in Chicago to grant a different bail to detainees. The editorial board completely missed the point as well as the opportunity to educate the public, " Kelly's legal team wrote in the statement also published in the Chicago Tribune.

