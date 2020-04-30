R. Kelly's team disappointed when revered newspaper says he should not be released

R. Kelly's legal team released a statement alleging they are disappointed, as one of Chicago's largest newspapers published an op-ed, and they believe it should remain behind bars.

Kelly's team has been trying to release him from jail over concerns about COVID-19.

The article was titled "Why Defendant R. Kelly Belongs to Custody During a Pandemic."

"We were discouraged by the editorial (" Why, even now, the defendant R. Kelly belongs to custody, "April 24) regarding the New York court's decision to deny R. Kelly's bail, which the Tribune Editorial Board related to the United States Chief District Judge Rebecca Pallmeyer's decision in Chicago to grant a different bail to detainees. The editorial board completely missed the point as well as the opportunity to educate the public, " Kelly's legal team wrote in the statement also published in the Chicago Tribune.

The statement continues: "Mr. Kelly, and all detainees (Metropolitan Correctional Center staff) and staff, are at serious risk of suffering a prolonged and painful illness unnecessarily and face the possibility of death. It is of utmost importance protect pre-trial detainees like Mr. Kelly, not only because they have not yet gone to trial and are presumed to be innocent, but also because morality requires it. The (Metropolitan Correctional Center) cannot protect them, which is why Mr. Kelly requested limited freedom, in terms of home confinement and electronic monitoring, at least until the pandemic passes. "