Quibi's email verification process reportedly sent data to various advertising companies

The process Quibi used to verify the email addresses of new users sent them to multiple third-party advertising and analytics companies, including Google, Facebook and Twitter, according to a new report. When a new user signed up for the streaming service, they received an email with a verification link. Clicking on that link adds your address to the URL and sends it in plain text to various other companies.

Quibi is not the only company whose practices were mentioned in the report, which was produced by Zach Edwards at digital strategy firm Victory Medium. JetBlue, Wish and the Washington Post were also found to be leaking addresses. But Edwards says Quibi's actions are especially egregious because the service launched less than a month ago, long after strict new privacy rules like the GDPR of Europe or the California Consumer Privacy Act came into effect, New York Times notes

"New technology organizations that filter all new user-confirmed emails to analytics and advertising companies should not be launched."

In a statement given to VarietyQuibi said he solved the problem the report raised. "The moment the problem on our website was disclosed to our security and engineering team, we fixed it immediately," the company said, adding: "Data protection is essential for Quibi and information security. user is of the highest priority. "

However, Edwards says Quibi is unlikely to be aware of the problem. "It is an extremely disrespectful decision to purposely filter all emails from new users to their advertising partners, and there is almost no way that many people in Quibi not only knew about this plan, but helped to design this user data breach "says Edwards. "In 2020, no new tech organizations should be launched that leak all new user-confirmed emails to advertising and analytics companies."

Edwards said he confirmed that email addresses were still leaking until April 26.

Here is the full list of places Edwards says Quibi was initially sending plain text email addresses:

1) Google DoubleClick.net endpoint 2) Google @ google.com updated ad endpoints 3) Google Tag Manager (and thus potentially custom tags could be triggered for specific visitors / geos / URL parameters, leaking this to more companies) 4) End point of Twitter ads 5) Endpoint of Snapchat ads and tr.Sna snapchat.com subdomain 6) Google Cloud infrastructure through cloudfunctions.net 7) CivicComputing.com, which redirects to https://www.civicuk.com/ and appears to be a UK based company … this generates huge GDPR warning signs … 8) Facebook events / custom audiences for ads 9) Google ad conversion pixel 10) Twitter ad conversion pixel 11) Google Analytics 12) Facebook analysis, Google analysis, Twitter analysis (they are activated at the end of the page load again)

Variety It notes that Quibi's privacy policy reveals that it may share "personal information,quot; with third parties to enable them to provide services such as "personalized advertising, ad metering and verification." However, it does not specifically mention that email addresses can be collected and used for online tracking.

Since its launch on April 7, Quibi says more than 2.7 million people have downloaded his app. The service is based on short-form videos, or "quick bites," which are designed to be viewed on mobile devices.

Disclosure: Vox Media is partnering with Quibi on two shows and there are discussions for a Verge show in the future.