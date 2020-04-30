Quibi posts selected episodes for free on YouTube – Up News Info

Quibi, the well-funded streaming startup launched in April and directed by Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman, has released selected episodes for free viewing on YouTube.

The move is the latest in the mobile-centric service to adapt to market conditions at launch, which is not what anyone expected. The company has offered a free 90-day trial and has also stepped up efforts to create a way for some users to stream programming via their connected TV for a more laid-back, time-appropriate experience for COVID-19. Initially, Quibi had focused exclusively on mobile devices, with its short episodes (also known as "quick bites") appealing to young and mobile viewers. During pandemic closings, few people have been "on the go" anywhere.

Since Friday is the last day, customers can subscribe to the 90-day free trial, Quibi published the episodes of Most dangerous game, The stranger and Fool as a way to attract new users.

For anyone accessing episodes through a connected TV device, the company's Turnstyle technology, which enables smooth viewing vertically or horizontally, won't come into play.

Quibi, which launched on April 6, is one of the main challenges for Netflix. Their service is $ 5 a month for an ad-supported version and $ 8 ad-free. At first, the Quibi app was downloaded 2.6 million times. Katzenberg has stressed in interviews since launch that the service should be viewed as a long-term move and not because of the number of initial downloads.

A Quibi representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the YouTube move.