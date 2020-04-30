Queen Naija responds after her boyfriend Clarence faces a backlash over an inappropriate tweet about her son: "He's not attracted to his own damn son!"

Roommates, social media was on fire earlier this week when Queen Naija's boyfriend Clarence White posted what many considered an inappropriate tweet about her son's genitals. Now Queen Naija speaks up and defends her boo, while applauding those who quickly rushed to court.

Social media users sent tons of backlash on the way to Clarence White after a tweet he posted: "My son is packing (eggplant emoji) I'm so proud of him … (prayer hands emoji)" It was quickly a trending topic on Twitter, prompting the bride, Queen Naija, to turn to her Twitter account for some clarification.

Queen Naija wrote:

Let me clarify this. The tweet was wrong. Sometimes we put things on social media that don't represent who we are. So he removed it. But if you think this man feels at home and wants his own son … you're wrong and you're going far. "

She continued, adding:

“A pedophile is someone who is attracted to children. And you're not going to sit here and act like he's attracted to his own son! No, it wasn't the best thing to tweet, but raise your hand if you never tweeted or said something dumb! Exactly so it continues.

Queen Naija didn't let her reply linger long as she deleted it shortly thereafter, similar to what Clarence did with her initial tweet.

