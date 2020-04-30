Putin, Russia's man of action, allows others to take action against coronavirus

But the coronavirus has changed all that.
Now, after bowing to the inevitable and canceling the parade, Putin seems less executive than a bored monarch locked in a palace, looking at his watch during televised video conferences with his subordinates about the pandemic as his popularity declines. .
"He is scared, scared because of his grades and because of the system he has spent 20 years creating," said Gleb O. Pavlovsky, a disenchanted former adviser to the Kremlin. Faced with a viral enemy that cannot be easily defeated, "Putin understands that the best he can do is stay aside," Pavlovsky added.
In contrast, the pandemic has only highlighted what has always been Mr. Putin's greatest vulnerability: a pronounced lack of interest or success in addressing intractable internal problems such as dilapidated hospitals, pockets of entrenched poverty, and years of declining real incomes. .
To top it off, the April 22 referendum on constitutional amendments had to be canceled due to the virus. The amendments, already approved by the Russian legislature, allow Putin to exceed term limits and remain in power until 2036.
After remaining silent when the coronavirus first appeared in Russia in late February and early March, Putin appeared almost daily on television this month, holding teleconferences from his residence on the outskirts of Moscow. But his heart doesn't seem to be in it.
"He gives the impression of being tired, even bored," said Yekaterina Schulmann, a former member of the Kremlin advisory council for civil society and human rights.
Dressed in a black suit and dark tie, the gloomy Mr. Putin appeared again on television on Tuesday, this time to announce that a "non-work period,quot; first declared in March would last until May 11. "We cannot relax. The situation is still very difficult," with the peak of the outbreak still ahead, he said.
Seeking to salvage some of the rubble from his big Victory Day show on May 9, Putin said that a military parade would still take place at some point and that, on the same day, "modern combat aircraft and helicopters will fly to the Russian skies to fly in formation in honor of our heroes. "
However, having gambled much of his popularity on Russia's rebirth as a great power, Putin has lost his footing with an audience "that is rapidly losing interest in foreign policy,quot; and has ceased to see the machinations of West. "As an excuse for everything that went wrong at home," Schulmann said.
Putin's approval rating, which stood at 69 percent in February, fell to 63 percent in March, according to the Levada Center, a Moscow-based independent polling organization. Most leaders in Europe have seen their ratings rise during coronavirus blockades.
Russia's "public mood is very volatile. People are afraid of the virus and also of the economy," Schulmann said. Putin "cannot find a tone that resonates,quot; with the public, he added.
However, the coronavirus is also scrambled by calculations by Putin's opponents, including Aleksei A. Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, who deviated from denouncing the Kremlin for building a corrupt police state and demanding a state of emergency. , something. only Mr. Putin can testify.
Such a move would strengthen already intrusive security services, but would also compel the government to pay compensation to companies affected by lockouts and free them from having to pay rent to owners and interest to banks. So far, Mr. Putin has offered partial assistance.
The last time that Russia had a state of total emergency was in 1993 under President Boris N. Yeltsin. Putin has so far He showed no interest in reliving that traumatic precedent. Not only would it cost the state a lot of money, but it would pierce through one of its proudest boasts: that Russia, thanks to its steady hand, has escaped the turmoil of the 1990s.
Protected by bulky financial reserves estimated at around $ 600 billion, Russia has more space maneuver that many countries. It has also reported relatively few cases of coronavirus so far: a total of nearly 100,000 as of Wednesday, compared to around one million in the United States, and a low number of deaths of 972, compared to the US figure of more of 58,000.
But the epidemic started later in Russia and is still getting worse. And the economic damage has been severe, with workers outside a state sector providing Mr. Putin's strongest base of support, especially hit when restaurants, beauty salons, and many other private companies close due to lockouts.
Unable to organize street protests due to orders to stay home, desperate businessmen, workers who have lost their incomes, and political activists routinely opposed to the Kremlin have smoked online and resorted to organizing digital protests, using navigation apps to "gather,quot; outside government buildings
There have also been some scattered attempts at actual protests, but the riot police have quickly dissolved all of these. The largest of these was a march against the blockade on April 20 in Vladikavkaz, a city on the edge of the Caucasus Mountains.
For Mark Galeotti, a Russian expert and author of a book on Putin, the biggest virus-induced threat to the Kremlin is not popular unrest: "people will not rise up in revolt," he said, but "decay." of legitimacy. "
Putin, he said, had created a "hyper-presidential system,quot; in which all major decisions were ultimately made in the Kremlin. But "he himself has become less and less presidential," Galeotti said, letting others announce restrictions on the movement and other painful measures aimed at fighting the virus.
By assigning more and more responsibility to local officials without giving up any of his own powers, Galeotti added, Putin has "violated a fundamental contract with governors and bureaucrats, the middle management of the state, who actually keep the system running."
Faced in 2014 with an equally serious threat to Russian interests created by the overthrow of Ukraine's pro-Kremlin President Mr. Putin He took advantage of the moment by grabbing Crimea. When, two years later, it seemed that Russia's closest ally in the Middle East, President Bashar al-Assad of Syria, could also fall, Putin stepped in to reverse the tide of the Syrian civil war by sending fighter jets and Russian soldiers. .
However, the coronavirus has often left him on flat feet. In March, he attempted to reproduce the stunts of the action men who have shaped his image in the past, such as flying in a fighter jet, chasing tigers in Russia's Far East, and descending to the Baltic Sea in a bathysphere.
But his display of machismo before the advancing pandemic didn't work as planned: he visited infected patients in a new Moscow hospital dressed in a yellow hazardous materials suit, only to discover a few days later that the chief doctor who showed him . and gave him a long, meaty handshake that had tested positive for the virus.
Since then, Mr. Putin has taken refuge in his country villa. It was from there, warmed by the soft flames of a fireplace in a cozy living room, that on April 19 he delivered an Orthodox Easter message to the nation.
"The situation," he said, "is under full control."