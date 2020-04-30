President Trump is busy fighting with Don Lemon and Joe Scarborough, while many Americans are ill due to the coronavirus

Don Lemon confronted President Donald Trump and his administration Tuesday night for falsely claiming that the coronavirus could be completely eradicated next fall.

Scientists and health experts from around the planet have made it clear that by the end of the summer, the coronavirus will return and could be even stronger because it will also be the flu season.

The CNN host did not hold back and criticized Trump for pushing this idea and for "tricking,quot; the American people into reopening the economy.

Lemon said, "Yes. Let me say something before continuing with what I have planned here. I have seen a lot of people outside and lately they are not distancing themselves socially, they do not wear masks, they do not follow the rules. This is not over. It ended because if you, if you really pay attention to what is happening in Washington with this administration, without having the briefings, trying to do it, pretending that this is over. "

He continued: “They want to move on to other things. So, not having those briefings, that's part of the plan for them to think that this is over, that we've moved beyond this. People continue to die at an alarming rate. Those quarantine orders that are given are still in place. There are still orders in most places. So don't twist it. Do not sit there and think that this is over because you have just been in the house for a long time. That is not like that ".

Good morning joe Co-host Joe Scarborough also shot Trump after reports claimed he had attacked his campaign manager, Brad Parscale.

Scarborough said Trump is facing "cognitive decline,quot; and added: "Donald Trump, of course, is not going to blame himself for how poorly he is doing in these afternoon briefings." Because he stumbles over words, he sometimes seems to fall asleep in the middle of meetings. "

He went on to say: “People have been talking about their cognitive decline for some time and how it can impact us in a crisis. Now, of course, he's concerned that cognitive decline is starting to catch up. We are starting to pay. But, my God, the Americans are noticing it, and the poll numbers are just collapsing. ”

The commander in chief woke up, and although many Americans are sick and 61,514 have died, he decided to jump on Twitter to fight Lemon and Scarborough.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The former reality star wrote: "@CNN doesn't want to talk about his persecution of General Michael Flynn and why they misunderstood the story. They, along with others, should pay a heavy price for what they have purposely done to this man. and his family. They won't even cover the big breaking news about this scam! "

He continued: “I just said that Fake News @CNN falsely reports that I was recently yelling at my campaign manager for fabricated nonsense. He's actually doing a great job, I never yelled at him (he was with me for years, including the 2016 victory), and I have no intention of doing it. Only FAKE NEWS! ”

Trump also stated, "I have to admit that Lyin's Brian Williams is, while dumber than hell, considerably smarter than Fake News @ CNN Don Lemon's 'presenter', the 'dumbest man on television.' Then you have Psycho Joe, "What Happened to Your Girlfriend?" Scarborough, Another Low IQ Guy!

Ad

Trump wants to reopen the economy quickly.



Post views:

0 0