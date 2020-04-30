Porsha Williams' note on herself makes her fans laugh like there's no tomorrow

Porsha Williams shared an important note for herself on her social media account. She got her fan to laugh in the comments with this recent post on IG.

Look at what she had to say to herself!

‘Mood at work this morning 😭💀😂 Personal note: You only drink on weekends because you still have to work every day in quarantine #ImTiredBoss #EyeswideShut #Struggle," Porsha wrote in her post.

Shamea Morton quickly skipped the comments and shared some giggling emojis, and Dish Nation also said that Porsha definitely needs resuscitation.

A fan exclaimed, "Yes, being drunk and tired working from home," and someone else said, "Lol, it's me working from home like I don't have to get up and go work in my living room."

Someone else pointed out, "It's a struggle to keep up," and a follower posted this message: "I've been missing @dishnation for all quarantine." The Governor continues to interrupt my schedule with his Corona updates. "

One commenter said, "Someone go see my baby, Porsha's sister had a long night too much Hennessy and Dennis."

An Instagram installer exclaimed: Sí Yes, Ms. Porsha! I was in the same boat this morning … My coworker called me while we were at the Microsoft team meeting and said "see you sleep,quot;

As you know, Porsha has been staying home these days, but it continues to annoy Dish Nation and its fan and supporters couldn't be happier.

In other news, not so long ago, Porsha took her and Dennis McKinley's girl, Pilar Jhena McKinley, for fresh air and shared some videos on her social media account.

People can't get enough gorgeous PJ, and you can also check out the clips that Porsha shared on her IG account. PJ usually makes fan day, and people can't get enough of this cute cake.



