Poisonous Rhetoric (4/30/20) – Up News Info

Poisonous rhetoric

Re: "Within the growing anti-state closure movement,quot;, news of April 27 and "Polis responds to the criticism of the legislators on the order to stay home,quot;, news of April 16

In a world of social estrangement, words are often our only means of communication. I am puzzled that those in the anti-closure movement use them to divide our community.

Colorado Republican Party Chairman Ken Buck draws an inaccurate parallel between the dreaded Marxist regimes and Governor Jared Polis' actions to carefully preserve public health and production at the same time.

Patrick Neville, a senior Republican in the Colorado House, loses his mark by relating the orders to stay home with a "Gestapo-like mindset."

Instead of guards with police dogs shooting at those who break the rules, Governor Polis has placed an admirable trust in the people of Colorado to take care of themselves and others. And when Mary Conley declares, "My body, my choice," she forgets that people's choices can cause others to get sick, regardless of what they do for their own bodies.

I am not denying the fact that the closure of the state of Colorado has had and will have consequences, some of them fatal. I oppose the use of poisonous rhetoric that prevents us from finding a sustainable path to advance in the COVID-19 era. To the Bucks, Nevilles, and Conleys, I say: Instead, use your words with grace and creativity.

Claire franz Lakewood

Help for families with loved ones in long-term care facilities.

As each day of the coronavirus pandemic progresses, family members, staff, and communities are increasingly concerned about the health and safety of people within long-term care facilities. As president of AARP Colorado, I recommend that people with a loved one in a nursing home ask the center six key questions:

• Has anyone in the nursing home tested positive for COVID-19?

• What is the nursing home doing to prevent infection?

• Do nursing home staff have the personal protective equipment and training they need to stay safe and keep their patients safe?

• What is the nursing home doing to help residents stay connected to their families or other loved ones during this time?

• What is the plan for the nursing home to communicate important information to both residents and families on a regular basis?

• Is the nursing home currently at full staffing levels for nurses, aides, and other workers?

For those who are concerned about the safety of a loved one living in a nursing home, visit colorado.gov/pacific/cdhs/ long-term-care-ombudsman. Families and caregivers can also find additional information and resources about COVID-19 at www.aarp.org/coronavirus.

Jean Nofles dawn

