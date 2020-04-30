Pixel 4a release date leaked online weeks before official reveal – BGR

A new leak claims the Pixel 4a will begin shipping on May 22.

The Pixel 4a was originally expected to be unveiled during Google I / O 2020, but Google was forced to cancel the developer conference due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

If the release date is correct, the Pixel 4a should be announced the week of May 11.

Once the new coronavirus outbreak turned into a full-blown pandemic, it became clear that many of the major events and meetings to be held this year were not going to take place. Google I / O, the annual developer conference, was one of the events to be removed from the calendar in early March, and while Google originally planned to "explore other ways to evolve,quot; the conference, it canceled the event entirely on March 20. .

In the grand scheme of things, canceling the May event isn't a big deal, but reports suggest that Google I / O 2020 would be the event where the Pixel 4a would debut. Based on all the leaks we've seen in the days that followed, it seemed likely that the launch of the affordable phone would still take place in May, but a new leak could finally confirm the phone's release date weeks before Google announced it. Really. .

According to the German site Caschys Blog (via Android Police), internal documents from Vodafone Germany show that the Pixel 4a will be available through the mobile operator from May 22. How Android Police He notes, this is just over a week after the dates during which Google I / O 2020 was to occur. Pixel 4 was similarly introduced on a Tuesday (October 15) and began shipping next Thursday (October 24). Additionally, the Pixel 3a was launched in the US. USA And internationally the same day last May, so there is priority for such an occurrence.

Android Police also notes that Caschys Blog It successfully leaked the Pixel 3a's price and release date a year ago, so there is reason to trust the source of the information. Unfortunately, the site was unable to figure out the Pixel 4a's price, but if the leak is correct, we won't have to wait long to find out anyway.

Previous leaks suggest that the Pixel 4a will feature a 5.81-inch Full HD + OLED display, Snapdragon 730 processor, Titan M security chip, 6GB of RAM, 64GB / 128GB of storage, and a 3,080 mAh battery. It is also said to have a single 12.2-megapixel autofocus camera, as well as optical image stabilization and electronic image stabilization, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera in the drilled hole at the top of the screen. However, it will lack some of the defining features of the 2020 flagships, such as wireless charging and support for 5G networks.

