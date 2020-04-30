Photos: The stars arrive at the hospital to offer their condolences to the Kapoor family

Rishi Kapoor passed away from leukemia at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor had been battling the disease for more than two years, but succumbed after his health began to deteriorate again a few days ago. Rishi Kapoor has his family by his side, but many people are eager to be by the Kapoor family in these difficult times. But due to the national blockade, it is not possible. Strict measures are followed to uphold all rules and regulations, even in these difficult times. Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani, who is staying in New Delhi, received a pass to travel to Mumbai. and photos of close friends and family have begun to arrive to offer their condolences to the hospital.

The shutters brought Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Armaan Jain and Abhishek Bachchan to the hospital this afternoon. Check out the photos below.

Armaan Jain

Armaan Jain, Neetu Singh

Armaan Jain, Neetu Singh

Neetu Singh

Abhishek Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan