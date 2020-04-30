Home Entertainment Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

Photos: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt at Rishi Kapoor's funeral

It is a sad day for the Indian film industry as today we lost one of the best actors Rishi Kapoor. The veteran was battling leukemia for two years, but despite his ailments, he lived life to the fullest. A jovial man by nature, Rishi Kapoor lived his last days in peace with his family.

As they were heading to the final funeral, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt arrived at the cremation site. The actors were heading to the final rites with Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Aadar, and Armaan Jain. Alia Bhatt was also detained at the hospital today before leaving and joining the rest of the family at the crematorium.

Check out the photos below.




one/ 10

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt


2/ 10

Alia Bhatt



Ranbir Kapoor


3/ 10

Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor



Alia Bhatt


4 4/ 10

Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt


5 5/ 10

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt


6 6/ 10

Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt


7 7/ 10

Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt


8/ 10

Alia Bhatt



Alia Bhatt


9 9/ 10

Alia Bhatt



Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt


10/ 10

Abhishek Bachchan, Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

