Photos: Alia Bhatt arrives to offer her condolences to the Kapoor family

Earlier today, the news about Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away burst. The actor has been battling leukemia for two years and succumbed to a hospital in Mumbai. Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor is obviously present with his family currently in the hospital.. But a few minutes ago we stopped with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend's car arriving at the hospital.

The actress entered to offer her condolences to her boyfriend's family and be there for them during this moment of mourning. We bring you the first photos of the place.