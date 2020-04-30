Peru's highways swell with families fleeing the virus

LIMA, Peru – Lima's bus terminals are so crowded with people that they hope to escape to the countryside that families sleep outside, side by side.
The roads of the city, the capital of Peru, are lined with walkers, laden with suitcases and children.
In total, at least 167,000 Peruvians in urban areas have registered with local governments, asking for help to leave cities and return to their families. It is a reverse exodus, and it is convulsing a country that is already in the midst of a coronavirus blockade that has stripped away many of the jobs and the ability to feed their families.
Peru is emerging as one of the Latin American countries most affected by the pandemic, at least according to official accounts. The country of about 30 million people is the second after Brazil, with about 30,000 confirmed cases, most of them in Lima.
"We brought only a small suitcase," said Wilson Granda, 28, an unemployed waiter, speaking from a bus terminal where his young family had been waiting for four days for a trip to his parents' farm. With him were his wife, Tania, their young daughter, Yasury, and their two-week-old son, Yeral, slightly burned for hours in the sun.
The flow is part of the virus-related migration patterns around the world that are alarming about the spread of the contagion to rural areas and worrying small-city officials who are ill-prepared to support large groups of new people .
In India, Hundreds of thousands of workers embarked on long journeys on foot to reach rural homes. On Wednesday, a senior official from an international aid agency estimated that at least 40,000 Venezuelan emigrants have returned to their own mistreated country since mid-March, a sign of their despair.
For Peru, the trend is an investment of decades in which rural families traveled from the countryside to Lima in search of work. That migration changed the face of the country, making it one of the most urbanized nations in the world.
Javier Torres, director of a new site that focuses on rural needs, Noticias Ser, called Peru a "country of migrants,quot; and said the movement "is part of our culture."
He is used to following the movement towards Lima. But he couldn't remember a time when so many people tried to leave. Almost A third of all Peruvians have lost their jobs in recent weeks, according to a survey conducted by the Institute of Peruvian Studies recently conducted by the newspaper La República.
Government statistics estimate that even in the midst of a massive migration to cities, the vast majority of people in the country remain in the informal labor sector, working in jobs that are generally paid in cash, without benefits and with little economic security.
Torres said the health crisis had pierced "certain myths about growth in Peru," revealing how little the country's economic expansion had done to help poor and middle-class families.
Peru's government, alarmed at how changing cities could spread the virus, has tried to organize and control the movement. It is asking people who want to leave cities to register with their local governments and then wait for a message telling them that it is their turn to receive a bus or a plane ticket home.
The government protocol is to administer a coronavirus test to potential migrants and only allow people with negative results to travel. Initially, he asked people to quarantine once they reached their destination. Now he asks them to quarantine Lima.
Of the 167,000 people who have signed up for help, the government has been able to move just 3,579, according to the figures. announced last week by Vicente Zeballos, president of the country's Council of Ministers.
Another 1,621 would be transferred soon, he said.
But without work, many are desperate to leave, and hundreds, if not more, have left Lima, without going through the tests.
Alex Yampis, 23, a computer technician who has been raising money for jobless families, said four youths from the Awajún indigenous community in Lima had recently gone on foot to their native Amazon region.
Even by car, the journey can take days.
Mr. Yampis has donated funds to 80 other people from Awajún who are waiting in Lima for their turn to return. Several have been evicted and moved with friends, living eight or nine to one house.
Outside the bus terminals in a part of Lima called La Victoria, the government has begun distributing tents to waiting families. But Mr. Granda and his family had not received one.
Instead, his children slept in a tent donated by volunteers, while he and his wife slept on the sidewalk.
Mr. Granda lost his job weeks before, on the first day of the closing that closed businesses, closed schools and suddenly made Lima a much more difficult place to live.
They had spent all of their savings since then. Her children, until now, had been good. "Maybe for her," said the three-year-old, "it felt like a game."
Granda had moved to Lima a decade earlier, and spoke calmly, like someone used to challenging.
After he lost his job, the family survived for approximately 45 days with their savings of 600 soles, around $ 180.
When he could no longer pay for the room they rented in Lima, a monthly cost of approximately $ 70, they decided to leave to be with his family.
"In Lima we could not live if he continued without working," he said. In the Piura region of northwestern Peru, where her parents have land and can grow food, "we can hold it."
On Tuesday night, after rapid tests for coronaviruses administered at the bus terminal, the government finally granted family seats on a long-distance bus.
"If it hadn't been for them," he said of his children, he and his wife would have left much earlier, "on foot as the others are doing."
Rosa Chávez Yacila reported from Lima, and Julie Turkewitz reported from Bogotá, Colombia. Anatoly Kurmanaev contributed reporting from Caracas Venezuela.