"Passed away peacefully,quot;, here is a message from the Rishi Kapoor family

With the dawn, The heartbreaking news of the late actor Rishi Kapoor came after a long battle with cancer.. The actor was in New York for a year on treatment after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2018.

This is what his family said about his last moments, “Our beloved Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in the hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. Doctors and medical staff at the hospital said it kept them entertained to the end. "

The statement added: "He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest for two years of treatment on two continents. Family, friends, food, and movies continued to be his focus and everyone who knew him during this time was amazed at how He did not allow his illness to overcome him. He was grateful for the love of his fans who came from all over the world. In his death, everyone would understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not tears. "

Ad Disclosure: Bear in mind that some of the links in this post are affiliate links and if you go through them to make a purchase I will earn a commission

The family warned: “In this hour of personal loss, we also recognize that the world is going through a very difficult and troublesome time. There are numerous restrictions on movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all your fans and supporters and family friends to respect the laws in force. I wouldn't have it any other way.