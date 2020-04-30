Parks and Recreation presents a new special episode with a clip featuring Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson

NBC has released the first clip of the next Parks and Recreation Special That proves that Ron Swanson, a libertarian survivor, was not only made for the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been preparing for it his entire life.

The special features clip shows the reunion of Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ron Swanson (Nick Offerman) as they video chat about the coronavirus. During their conversation, Leslie asks Ron if he is isolating himself in his cabin, which of course it is.

"I've come to hunt meat so I don't have to go to the supermarket," says Ron. "I've built up a 12-year supply of venison jerky, I can send you some. He'll probably have to sharpen his incisor teeth."

Leslie rejects his offer and then asks Ron if he has been practicing social distancing. "I have practiced social distancing since I was four years old," says Ron.

The entire cast of Parks and Recreation, which aired on NBC between 2009 and 2015, secretly gathered to film the episode featuring Leslie Knope in the midst of the current COVID-19 outbreak as she tries to keep in touch with her friends while practicing social distancing.

NBC announced the special episode last week, and they revealed that Poehler and Offerman will be joining original stars Chris Pratt (Andy Dwyer), Rashida Jones (Ann Perkins), Aziz Ansari (Tom Havelford), Aubrey Plaza (April Ludgate Dwyer), Adam Scott (Ben Wyatt), Rob Lowe (Chris Traeger), Jim O & # 39; Heir (Jerry Gergich) and Retta (Donna Meager).

Everyone filmed their parts from home, and the special will also raise money for Feeding America. In its press release, NBC also teased that other stars of the Parks and Recreation The universe could pass, but they gave no name.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

The 30-minute special will be the first scripted series to air an episode on the current COVID-19 pandemic. On Instagram, Lowe said the cast filmed the episode with their respective iPhones, and that it was "literally quite difficult to do."

Ad

A parks and recreation special will air Thursday night, April 30 on NBC after the 2019 special re-airs. The Paley Center greets parks and recreation that celebrated the tenth anniversary of the premiere of the beloved sitcom.



Post views:

0 0