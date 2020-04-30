Paris Hilton toured her "art room,quot; and her paintings are something to talk about

Welcome to the Paris Hilton art room.
Paris has an entire room in her house to make magazine collages, inspirational posters, and cat paintings.
It's basically the dream of a 13 year old teenage boy or gay boy.
Like my tenth grade room, it's a mess.
As if my mom was ANGRY.
But what can you say, the creation process is priceless!
The great subject of Paris Picasso's art is obviously Paris Hilton.
He is currently working on a giant "Stars Are Blind,quot; poster.
Paris also made this collage of her "favorite skulls,quot;.
I would describe it as "Ed Hardy,quot; meets "Von Dutch,quot;.
One of his absolute favorite pieces he's created is emojis.
"It is a vibe." – Vincent van Hilton, in his collage of emoji.
The other thing that Paris Hilton likes to paint are cats.
She painted this portrait of her boyfriend's mother's cat for her birthday.
Here is another poster of a cat that says the new Paris saying: "Sliving,quot;.
Sliving = "kill,quot; + "live,quot;.
Lastly, Paris Hilton loves to make collages with images of herself.
I mean, what else would you expect? A legend that supports itself!
That was fun. Now excuse me, I need to start saving my coins because I need an original painting from Paris, preferably a tribute to "Stars Are Blind,quot;!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!