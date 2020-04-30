Pandemic's first major play: Up News Info

What will the theater be like after the pandemic? How will performing artists deal with the social upheavals caused by COVID-19? Everyone asks, no one knows, but Tony Award-winning playwright Richard Nelson and the Public Theater in New York offered some much-needed and beautifully executed hope last night with the world premiere of the live stream of the time. What do we need to talk about?

The fifth and final installment in the drama series by writer and director Nelson, collectively known as Apple Family Plays, What do we need… debuted Wednesday on YouTube and on the public website, picking up seven years after the last play, Regular singing. Although the first four installments were made, with minimalist decorations, such as family conversations on the stage of the Public, What do we need… It was presented entirely as a Zoom chat, with the cast confined to their home, performing live and in character, representing the kind of socially estranged gathering that has suddenly become an integral part of 21st century life.

Repeating their roles as members of the tight-knit and highly stubborn clan of New York intellectuals Staters were Jay O. Sanders as the Albany-based attorney Richard, who is back on his job with Governor Andrew Cuomo (allowing some tabs very timely); Maryann Plunkett as the older sister Barbara, recovering from a life and death battle with the coronavirus; Laila Robins (Showtime & # 39; s Homeland) like Marian, the middle sister still mourns the loss of her son; and Sally Murphy as the younger sister, the writer Jane, and Stephen Kunken as her partner, sometime actor Tim, their relationship is under some strain as Jane faces an almost paralyzing fear of illness. In an audio-only appearance, Jon DeVries reprises his role as the brothers' late uncle Benjamin.

Based on the configuration of the previous installments, each of which chronicled a family dinner that coincided with a particular moment in history, including the 2010 midterm elections, the tenth anniversary of September 11, Barack Obama's re-election and the 50th anniversary of the JFK assassination – What do we need… He finds that the group connects via Zoom as they grapple and struggle to understand the coronavirus pandemic. The mundane (grocery shopping, which turns out to be not so mundane after all) mixes with the deep as the family discusses their improved lives, their losses, and their plans.

Nelson, who won a Tony Award in 2000 for his book for the musical The dead of James Joyce, approaches these heavy subjects in ways that seem to surprise both the audience and the characters off guard. Small and not-so-small personal revelations come in surprising ways, as they often do these days. Perhaps none will strike harder than the mention of actor Mark Blum, a victim of the real-life coronavirus whose poignant inclusion here literally brings home the price of this plague.

What do we need… He arrives at his smartest and most useful plot device in the energetic 60-minute runtime, without interruption, when Nelson makes each character tell a story, a nod to Boccaccio's intelligent family fondness. The Decameron, a work, we are remembered, made up of stories told by fictional characters who have fun and are distracted during the Black Death. Apples undertake a similar hobby, each sharing a short story about something that has caught his attention. One sister talks about discovering the fate of a now-forgotten author, another about a long-hidden family secret, another about a particularly glorious piece of music that helped her overcome the fevers of our new plague. If there is a better metaphor for the durability of the theater and what storytelling has to offer in these or any other time, let's do it.

Nelson's focus, the Zoom concept, the head-on direction of how the pandemic is reshaping contemporary life, certainly not an inexhaustible tactic for post-COVID theater, but if it does nothing else, it shows that the stage – now and always, in person or otherwise, encompasses innovation, talent, ingenuity, and compassion. What do we need to talk about? It may be the first time capsule drama piece to emerge from these tough times, but it won't be the last.

What do we need to talk about? is available to view on YouTube and The Public Theater website until Sunday. The public says it is investigating ways to continue streaming availability thereafter. In the New York metropolitan area, the public station WNET is broadcasting the previous four installments of the Apple Family saga.