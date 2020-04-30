Outlander's Caitriona Balfe wishes Sam Heughan a happy birthday

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for STARZ
Happy Birthday, Sam Heughan!
The actor turned 40 on Thursday and received some celebratory messages from his fans and co-stars, including his stranger co-star Caitriona Balfe.
"Happy birthday to this ridiculous human being," the Claire Randall actress wrote alongside a slow-motion video of the Jamie Fraser star. "I hope you have trimmed Zimmer's nose and frame that I sent you! Much love you are tele-wifie @SamHeughan # Big4Oooh."
Sophie Skelton He also posted a tribute on Instagram.
"Happy birthday @samheughan !!!!!!!" Brianna Fraser's celebrity wrote alongside a photo of Heughan in her character outfit. "You are an absolute prankster and a crazy legend. You deserve the most incredible day. I am sorry we are not all there to celebrate with you as planned, BUT sending all the love and birthday wishes across the pond. And, well, here we are for the big 3 0 !!!! Wait. No, add some? Joking, joking. You don't see yourself one day more than 50! Have the best day, HEUGHANNNNN ".
Before the social estrangement, Heughan discussed his plans for his 40th birthday on The Late Late Show.
Originally, the celebrity was slated to be in Scotland and had expressed a desire to hire a DJ. George Bowie for a concert Although, his plans changed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.
The last decade was great for Heughan. In addition to landing his role in stranger, appeared in several movies, including Bloodshot and A princess for Christmas. However, he also experienced challenges. Earlier this month, he turned to social media and claimed he had experienced "constant harassment, bullying, harassment, and false narrative,quot; in the past six years.
"It is affecting my life, my mental state and it is a daily concern," he wrote in part of the message. "My castmates, friends, family, myself, in fact, anyone with whom I am associated, has been subjected to personal insults, shame, abuse, death threats, stalking, sharing of private information, and vile and false narratives I never talked about it because I believe in humanity and have always hoped that these thugs just disappear. "
After sharing the post, Heughan received the support of his co-stars. He also thanked "all the fans who have supported him,quot; for him and his work on the original post.
"I am very grateful, from the bottom of my heart," he wrote at the time. "Stay safe and please be nice to yourself and to others. There is much more to worry about right now."
%MINIFYHTMLceff802edc1356accdebe6c98d94bca912%%MINIFYHTMLceff802edc1356accdebe6c98d94bca913%