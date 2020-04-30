Outlander's Caitriona Balfe wishes Sam Heughan a happy birthday

Happy Birthday, Sam Heughan!

The actor turned 40 on Thursday and received some celebratory messages from his fans and co-stars, including his stranger co-star Caitriona Balfe.

"Happy birthday to this ridiculous human being," the Claire Randall actress wrote alongside a slow-motion video of the Jamie Fraser star. "I hope you have trimmed Zimmer's nose and frame that I sent you! Much love you are tele-wifie @SamHeughan # Big4Oooh."

Sophie Skelton He also posted a tribute on Instagram.

"Happy birthday @samheughan !!!!!!!" Brianna Fraser's celebrity wrote alongside a photo of Heughan in her character outfit. "You are an absolute prankster and a crazy legend. You deserve the most incredible day. I am sorry we are not all there to celebrate with you as planned, BUT sending all the love and birthday wishes across the pond. And, well, here we are for the big 3 0 !!!! Wait. No, add some? Joking, joking. You don't see yourself one day more than 50! Have the best day, HEUGHANNNNN ".