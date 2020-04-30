Orange County reports additional death, 145 new cases as Governor Newsom calls for "hard closure,quot; of county beaches – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported another coronavirus-related death Thursday, bringing the total to 45, as Governor Gavin Newsom called for a "hard closure,quot; of the county's beaches.

The county also reported 141 additional coronavirus cases totaling 2,393.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 175 on Wednesday to 190 on Thursday, and the number of intensive care patients increased from 70 to 63.

Of the county's total cases, 45 involve people under the age of 18; 204 are between 18-24; 403 are between 25 and 34 years old; 362 are between 35-44; 454 are between 45-54; 415 are between 55-64; 25 are between 65-74; 157 are between 75-84; 100 are 85 years or older.

Ad Disclosure: Some of the links in this post are affiliate links and I will earn a commission if you go through them to make a purchase.

Of the patients who died, 4 percent were between 25 and 34 years old, seven percent were between 35 and 44 years old, 11 percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 16 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 11 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 33 percent were between 75 and 84 and 18 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 31 percent were white, 29 percent were Latino, 27 percent were Asian, seven percent were black, two percent were native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, and two percent one hundred were classified as "other,quot;.

As of Thursday, the county has evaluated 31,534 people.

On Thursday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced a "hard shutdown,quot; of all state and local beaches in Orange County beginning Friday after seeing large crowds last weekend.

The order comes after Newsom earlier this week scolded the thousands of people who descended on the beaches of Port Hueneme, Newport and Huntington in Orange and Ventura counties during the weekend heat wave.

Earlier in the week, the Newport Beach City Council voted Tuesday against a proposal to close its beaches for the next three weekends.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)