Oprah Duvet Cover Duvet Cover

We are all really bored, okay? And there's no better evidence of that than the fact that I've seen this video of Oprah struggling to put his quilt inside his cover at least three times now. I've never had a duvet, but I've put fitted sheets on the beds hundreds of times, so I think I can sympathize with this particular bedding situation.

Describing this video, a CNN article set: "It's like seeing a giraffe trying to spin the spaghetti." Maybe a little rude, but it's definitely not wrong.

Their No secret that celebrities don't know what to do with themselves now that we're all trapped inside, and we normal people are starting to realize that they're not all that interesting after all. But there is something wickedly fascinating about seeing people so wealthy that they don't have to do normal household chores, trying to complete a task as simple as making bed. I'm not sure if it's just a general delight because of your ineptitude or the presumption that you realize you're better equipped to survive the apocalypse than the world's millionaires, but then I would like to request a video of Gigi Hadid doing the dishes. [CNN]

LisaRaye McCoy don't see big problem with famous people who have their hair and makeup equipment make home visits—Although doing so in most states at this time would break the patterns of social distancing. His reasoning is simple: celebrities are simply on a "different level" than normal people.

"I don't think it's an unfair advantage for celebrities to fix their hair [and] nails at home, because I feel like we're all at different levels," the "Players Club" star told Page Six Style.

Did you just call us all peasants?

"So what? If you can't drink champagne, can't I drink champagne? If I can afford it, I can do whatever I want."

In other words, it's not Ms. McCoy's fault if she is bankrupt, but don't let her lack of money interfere with your spending of your money exactly how you want, damn public health. Definitely not the most sensitive shot during a time when 30 million people They have applied for unemployment across the country since March.

The 52-year-old actress added: "Grocery stores are more dangerous than going to someone's house, so each one is their own."

Let's take a moment to point out the obvious holes in this statement. Not only is it significantly easier to stay 6 feet away from other people in public spaces like the grocery store than when they are standing in the bathroom and literally have their hands buried in their hair, but unless each member of their Glamor is exclusively preparing you, letting people who don't live there in your home inevitably expose you to new germs. Also, I can disinfect my oat milk, I'm not sure it's that easy when it comes to skin-to-skin contact.

In his conversation with Page Six Style, McCoy also mentioned some of the Beauty treatments she was testing.

The Chicago native also uses cucumber slices on her eyes, "because when you lie down a lot, you can start to look tired and tired," as well as ice and aloe vera to keep her complexion from turning red.

God, it must be very difficult, looking so tired from everything at home while asking your glamor team to risk their well-being to fix their nails. [Page six]