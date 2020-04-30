Olly Murs almost lost her leg after the knee implant became infected

Instagram

The singer of & # 39; Heart Skips to Beat & # 39; He recalls that he suffered a sepsis scare and almost had his leg amputated when a metal plate in his knee was infected.

Olly Murs he was in danger of losing his leg after a metal plate inserted into his knee became septic after surgery.

Troublemaker "Troublemaker" recovered three months after his operation last year 2019, when he had a sepsis scare and had to be taken back to the hospital.

Olly revealed during a live Instagram feed: "When I had the operation, they had to straighten my left leg and put a plate on me."

"After three months, the plaque became infected, so I had to take me back to the hospital, they thought it was sepsis," he explained. "They had to open me again in case the infection spread. Then it got nasty."

Last June, the former "Factor X UNITED KINGDOM."The contestant posted a snapshot of him in a hospital bed with a leg brace on Instagram, telling his fans that he would take time off after surgery.

However, just a few months later I was filming for "The voice UNITED KINGDOM."where he is a coach, and confessed that he does not know how he managed to" enhance "the work.

"It was very important for me to do the leg because there would be no shows," he continued sharing. "Obviously with this knee I can't perform on stage with my best ability for my fans."

"I needed to give him a year. I need to do rehabilitation."