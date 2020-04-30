Olivia Munn details her strange experience filming the X-Men movie, and why Bryan Singer had to leave.

According to Olivia Munn, who recently had a conversation with Variety reporters, filming the 2016 movie, X-Men: Apocalypse, It was a very untraditional experience when it came to making movies. Page Six resumed the interview with the actress in which she explained how unusual the process of filming the Bryan Singer film was.

Olivia shared with the media that Bryan Singer, who was the director of the film, one day got up and left the set in Montreal to attend to a medical problem. She claims that the director suddenly complained about a "thyroid problem,quot;, leaving many of the cast and crew completely confused.

At the time, the actress shared, she had never worked on such a big movie before. He didn't understand what was right or wrong with the production process, but he felt that something was wrong. Munn shared that instead of seeing a doctor in Montreal, he went to Los Angeles and left for ten days.

He told the cast and crew to continue working on the film despite his absence. With all that said, Singer's reps responded to Page Six, who reached out for comment. His spokesman claimed that Bryan did, in fact, go to a Montreal doctor, but then went to Los Angeles.

Furthermore, they claim that the medical problem only affected around two days of filming. During the same interview, Munn said he was also given the opportunity to direct Queen's upcoming biopic, Bohemian Rhapsody, starring Rami Malek.

Followers of the film's production know it was riddled with rumors, including scandals of sexual misconduct and the director's confrontation with the film's star, Rami Malek. Then he was fired.

Last year, The Atlantic released a report that tells the story of a minor actor who complains of sexual misconduct. The man, then 13, said Bryan stroked his genitals while filming Apt Pupil.

Last June, in addition, it was revealed that Singer had paid an accuser $ 150,000 to remain silent on the allegations. Singer, through his attorneys, said it was not an admission of guilt.



