Oculus sales soared in the run up to Half-Life: Alyx

Despite the pandemic-related hardware shortage, Facebook's virtual reality business exploded in early 2020. The company revealed yesterday that it earned $ 297 million in non-ad revenue during the first quarter of 2020. That was "driven by largely because of sales of Oculus products, "Instead of other products like Portal.

The number is 80 percent higher than Facebook's non-ad revenue in the first quarter of 2019, suggesting that the niche virtual reality industry may be on the rise. But it also reflects a small window of incredible demand, making these amazing numbers a little more difficult to interpret.

Oculus Quest by Facebook was one of the first virtual reality devices that was fully featured and easy enough to use, and Facebook aspired to make it the first mass-market headset. However, his wildest goals have not been met. CEO Mark Zuckerberg was aiming for a billion people in virtual reality when he unveiled the prototype, and has since recognized that that could take a long time. Quest's first few quarters produced solid but not extraordinary growth, ranging from 26 to 43 percent even during the first holiday season of the headphones.

This sudden jump was probably fueled by something beyond Facebook's control: Valve announcement Half-Life: Alyx in November 2019. Valve, the highest-profile virtual reality game ever released, promoted the potentially murderous app alongside the company's $ 999 Valve Index hardware.

Suddenly, Half life fans needed a VR headset, and if they didn't want to pay a thousand bucks for it, Oculus was the next place to look. The company had two retail alternatives for just $ 399: the Quest with the recently launched Oculus Link system, which turned the low-power device into a high-end PC headset, and the Oculus Rift S, a PC headset. dedicated. (The two options could also explain Facebook's reference to "Oculus products,quot; instead of pointing to the search as usual.)

"I wish I could do more of them faster."

The Quest and Rift S sold out in previous months From Alyx Released on March 23, along with virtually all other VR headsets. Without hard numbers, it has been difficult to assess whether a shortage indicates large sales or simply low supply, and Quest's ongoing production problems make it even more difficult. But the 80 percent increase in revenue makes it clear that Oculus was shipping a lot of headsets during that time, even if it wasn't enough to meet the surge in demand.

In an investor call on Wednesday, Zuckerberg hinted that the shortage is holding back sales. "Quest has exceeded our expectations," he said. "I wish I could do more of them faster during this period."

Zuckerberg offered an additional explanation for the increase: pandemic-related shelter-in-place orders that have closed public spaces around the world. "Since people cannot go out and enter the world so much, the ability to have technology that allows us to be physically present or feel present,quot; becomes more important, he says. "Whether it's Quest or Portal or whatever software we're building around the presence of video, those things have certainly seen especially large spikes in usage. This may accelerate some of the trends around things. like virtual and augmented reality. "

These figures, which span from January to March, probably don't reflect that very well. The new coronavirus outbreak was declared a pandemic in mid-March, and many shelter-in-place orders began closer to April. Much of China was closed during January and February, but Oculus does not send the Rift S or Quest there. COVID-19 caught many nations by surprise, and people are unlikely to proactively stock up on headsets for anything other than Alyx.

Advertising revenue still overshadows headphone sales

Facebook's non-ad sales are still minuscule compared to its ad revenue, of course. The company earned more than $ 17 billion In that category, and even with a recent drop in advertising, Oculus (and Portal) sales numbers won't catch up soon. But if Oculus products see big jumps for the rest of 2020, that would be great news for Facebook and VR enthusiasts alike. Sales in the coming months – past From Alyx release advertising and during a widespread crash – it will tell us more about the effect of the pandemic on headphone demand.

As usual, Zuckerberg described virtual reality as a "long-term vision,quot; that has not peaked, but was tentatively optimistic. "I am not sure what will happen there in the long term," he said. "But in the short term, I'm satisfied with how Quest is doing and I wish I could do more of them."

Oculus' success in the last quarter comes with a lot of uncertainty. Will be From Alyx Popularity makes people jump into virtual reality as more headsets become available, and will other games fill the demand for new content? Will supply chains remain stable enough to keep Quest and Rift S in stock? Will people want to spend hundreds of dollars on headphones during the current economic freefall? And even if virtual reality as a whole continues to grow, will other companies introduce new headsets to compete with Oculus, such as an upcoming Valve device that could be less expensive than the Index? Still, this helps reinforce the evidence that the Alyx The launch was a big deal for virtual reality sales. And for an industry that has been slow to take off, even a temporary hit is good news.